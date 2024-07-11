A young lady who had flu was forced to drink a home remedy that was made by her grandmother

The woman couldn't help but hilariously sulk as she was taking the medicine her gogo made for her

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing their experiences

A young lady had to drink her gogo's homemade flu remedy that didn't taste good. Images: @merrdamoney

Source: TikTok

A video of a woman not enjoying a flu homemade remedy her grandmother made for her has gone viral on TikTok.

In a video uploaded by @merrdamoney, she is sitting on top of the bed while her mother is making her take the flu homemade remedy. Due to the bad taste of the remedy, the woman could not help but show it through her facial expression.

According to her caption, she said the remedy was so bad that she even regretted coughing in the first place.

"You see when they add that Lennon for babies? With the yellow & red box? PLS that’s when I regret ever coughing in the first place."

Lady forced to drink flu home remedy

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the woman

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users laughing at the situation and sharing their experiences.

@Fatso shared:

"They will add a bit of sugar on that Lennon thinking it will make it taste better , it doesn’t ! "

@Big_Indiii commented:

"My granny adds borsdruppels, turlington and the peppermint one all in one cup of water and makes me drink it all works immediately tho!"

@Megan Gallie was entertained:

"Holding on for dear life."

@Don. said:

"It’s always gogo ."

@ wrote:

"They wait for y'all to cough? Mine will say the whites of my eyes are not clear enough so I have to be sick."

Granny hilariously fetches granddaughter from groove

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gogo who forced her granddaughter to leave groove.

@eddy_mashele posted a video showing a young girl's partying time that got interrupted. The young lady's grandmother arrived at her party to fetch her. Many people who watched the video of the parents dealing with the teen who snuck out were fascinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News