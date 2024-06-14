A South African woman shared a TikTok video of her attempting to remove a gelatin face mask

The process went hilariously wrong as the mask became stuck and painful to take off.

The video amused viewers, while some people advised her against repeating the attempt

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman was filled with regret after applying a gelatin mask to her face. Image: @__asanda_mngadi

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman took the term "suffering for beauty" to the extreme.

Woman tries gelatine mask

A TikTok video shared by @__asanda_mngadi__ shows a woman trying to carefully remove a gelatine mask that she had applied to her face.

While trying to remove the hardened and dried-up mask, the woman couldn't help but harshly pull it off, letting out a loud scream from the pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her reaction spoke volumes about how painful it was to remove the beauty treatment as she touched her cheek to check if her skin was still intact.

Watch the video below:

Is gelatin good for the face?

According to WebMD, the protein and amino acids in gelatin can help the body build more collagen, a vital element in healthy skin.

Woman's face mask pain sparks humour

The video left many netizens amused and in stitches as they commented on the woman's reaction and scream. Some even reprimanded her for using the gelatine face mask again.

NelzBeryl❤ laughed out loud at the woman's scream:

"For the fact that you screamed with no facial expression."

Sweetness was amused at the clip during her work shift:

"Kahle gal sisemsebenzini (Girl please stop, we're at work)."

MurashiWIFE loved the video:

"You made my day."

Smarties begged the woman to never use the mask again:

"Yeka lento Sthenjwaiyeke sisi ."

Hlomz Mokotedi was worried about the safety of using the mask:

"Darling is it safe?."

probell commented on the woman's scream:

"It's your scream for me after you pulled it you made my day."

Zozo❤️ stressfully asked:

"Buwenzani kodwa (What were you doing though?)."

Woman shows how to make and use DIY caffeine mix for skin

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman shared her secret to removing dark under eyes and puffiness.

She shared a TikTok video in which she made a coffee remedy mix as an alternative to buying expensive eye creams.

In the clip, she mixes coffee, honey, and water in a bowl before applying the DIY caffeine solution to her face.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News