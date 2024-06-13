A Mzansi woman shared a DIY coffee remedy to fight dark circles and puffiness under the eyes on TikTok

She mixed coffee grounds, honey, and water to create a paste and applied it to the under-eye area

Viewers were interested in trying the hack, and some complimented the woman's glowing skin

A woman shared a recipe for a coffee solution that helps fight dark circles and puffiness under the eyes. Image: @thandyd

Source: TikTok

A woman shared her secret to getting rid of dark under eyes and puffiness.

She shared a TikTok video in which she made a coffee remedy mix as an alternative to buying expensive eye creams.

In the clip, she mixes coffee, honey, and water in a bowl before applying the DIY caffeine solution to her face.

"The caffeine in the coffee helps restrict blood vessels and helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.

"Coffee is also rich in antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and reduce signs of ageing. It is also a natrual exfoliant which will give you brighter and more radiant skin and shed dead skin cells," @thandyd_ said in her video.

She also recommends using the DIY caffeine solution once or twice a week and following up with a vitamin C serum and moisturiser as part of the skincare routine.

Watch the video below:

SA loving the skincare hack

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were excited to try the coffee solution and get glowing skin.

Lele was keen to try the DIY remedy:

"I’m gonna try this cause I’m a panda due to sinusitis."

Luthando asked:

"You rinse it off after how many minutes?"

Khutjo Matsoma was taken aback by the woman's healthy skin."

"Your skin is glowing."

Tumza suggested adding honey:

"It's also good to add lemon to the mixture ."

User3555 was in awe of the woman's content:

" I can’t believe I’m only discovering you now softiii omg OBSESSED !!!

Boikanyo Masoko commented:

"Ohhhh thanks for this❤❤...because we are suffering."

Source: Briefly News