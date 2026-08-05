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Emtee Fires Up Instagram Live to Diss Blaq Diamond Duo in Rap Feud
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Emtee Fires Up Instagram Live to Diss Blaq Diamond Duo in Rap Feud

by  Jessica Gcaba
2 min read
  • Emtee went live on Instagram from Johannesburg, unleashing a heated diss aimed at Blaq Diamond during the broadcast
  • The feud began after Emtee accused the duo of stealing his sound, and Blaq Diamond retaliated with a diss on one of their tracks
  • Mzansi was left divided over the live rant, with some fans backing Emtee while others questioned his approach

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Blaq Diamon and Emtee are at loggerheads.
Emtee trolled Blaq Diamond on Instagram live. Image: blaqdiamond, emteerecords
Source: Instagram

South African rapper Emtee has reignited his feud with music duo Blaq Diamond, erupting during a fiery Instagram Live session that quickly went viral across social media. The raw, unfiltered broadcast captured the Hustla rapper in a confrontational mood, and Mzansi was watching closely.

Filmed indoors under dim lighting in what appeared to be a selfie-style live stream, Emtee addressed the duo directly, making no effort to soften his words. The broadcast, which was captured and shared on X by @rapkulture_za, drew hundreds of viewers in real-time as comments flooded the screen.

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Where did the beef start?

The tension between Emtee and duo Blaq Diamond reportedly goes back to the Hustla rapper publicly accusing the duo of biting his sound. Blaq Diamond responded by throwing shade at him in one of their songs, and now Emtee has fired back, keeping the back-and-forth very much alive.

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During the live session, he said: "That boy and his partner diss me on a song. And in hip hop, eyamadoda ayipheli. It's up for life. If I hate you, I'm going to hate you for life. Till I'm six feet under."

The clip divided fans, with some supporting Emtee's position and others questioning his delivery. Here is how people responded:

@SimphiweUchila: "What song is that?"

@manwatchout_1: "Why didn't he call him gay when he saw him in real life?"

@mqhelenqabankos: "It's up for life."

@OreeditseMawela: "He got his Pablo supply back on track untwana🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 but he made up with Big Zulu mara athi eyamadoda ayipheli."

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@uKilla_K: "He is actually right, they dissed him, but that diss stemmed from him saying Blaq Diamond is biting his sound."

@princeofpitorii: "He must respond."

Emtee is beefing with Blaq Diamond.
Emtee has fired shots at Blaq Diamond. Image: blaqdiamond, emtee
Source: Instagram

Emtee and girlfriend go live

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee went on Instagram Live on 4 August 2026 and left viewers unsettled by his behaviour during the broadcast.

The rapper struggled to articulate his words and made comments about people not wanting him to have a car, a house, or love.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

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