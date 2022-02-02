Who is Ndumiso Mdletshe? Age, girlfriend, pictures, songs, contacts

Together, Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa form the South African Afro-pop group, Blaq Diamond. These young men are well known in the South African music industry and have become an iconic band with an individual sound that is internationally recognised. We are here to share the biography of Ndumiso Mdletshe from Blaq Diamond and tell you all you need to know about how this successful band came to be.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

From Ndumiso Mdletshe's pictures, you can see that his music has made a significant impression. Photo: @ambitiouz_entertainment

Source: Twitter

Blaq Diamond has been a South African Music Award winner for the past two years. Discover their road to success with Briefly.co.za.

Ndumiso Mdletshe's profile

Full name: Ndumiso Mdletshe

Ndumiso Mdletshe Nickname: Ndu Browns

Ndu Browns Famous for: Member of Blaq Diamond

Member of Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Ladysmith, Kwa-Zulu Natal

Ladysmith, Kwa-Zulu Natal Ndumiso Mdletshe's birthday: 8 September 1994

8 September 1994 Zodiac: Virgo

Virgo Ndumiso Mdletshe's age: 28 in 2022

28 in 2022 Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South Africa

South Africa Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Ndumiso Mdletshe's wife: None

None Children: Unspecified

Unspecified Parents: Unspecified

Unspecified Siblings: Unspecified

Unspecified Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Unspecified

Unspecified Occupation: Singer and Songwriter

Singer and Songwriter Net worth: $1 million in January 2022

$1 million in January 2022 Ndumiso Mdletshe's Instagram: @ndu_browns

@ndu_browns Facebook: @n dumisomdletshe

dumisomdletshe Twitter: @ndumisomdletsh7

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ndumiso Mdletshe's biography

Not much is known about Ndumiso Mdletshe's family; however, we can tell you that he was born in Ladysmith, Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa. Ndu began working on his writing and vocal skills from eight years old.

Their main sound is Afro-infused, with Afro-pop, Hip-hop, and Soulful House influences. Photo: @blaqdiamond150

Source: Facebook

In 2010, Ndu's life changed when he met Sphelele Dunywa, a fellow musician who attended the same high school. The pair hit it off and began competing in school talent shows together. Following graduation, the young men officially became Blaq Diamond and relocated to Johannesburg to seek greater opportunities.

Ndumiso Mdletshe's songs

Blaq Diamond made their breakthrough when they released the track "Ibhanoyi" which led them to be signed by Ambitiouz Entertainment. They went on to release a love song titled "Sthandwa" in 2017. Since their debut, Blaq Diamond has released numerous hits such as "Woza My Love" and "Love Letter" and collaborated with some of South Africa's favourite musicians, such as Mono T, DJ Bobsta, and DJ Maphorisa.

Blaq Diamond top songs

Ntambama SummerYoMuthi Love Letter Messiah (feat. Dumi Mkokstad) Ama Criminal Records Sthandwa Memeza (feat. Sjava) Ibhanoyi Woza My Love Isoka

During a live feed on Instagram, Ndumiso Mdletshe's phone number was offered to a lucky lady who impressed him with a romantic message. Photo: @ndu_browns

Source: Instagram

How old is Ndumiso Mdletshe from Blaq Diamond?

When was Ndumiso Mdletshe born? This talented muso came into the world on 8 September 1994, making him 28 years old in 2022. How old is Danya Devs? The Blaq Diamond boys are of the same age, although Sphelele is a December baby.

Is Ndumiso Mdletshe in a relationship?

Despite her best attempts, it seems that "Thickleeyonce" was unsuccessful in becoming Ndumiso Mdletshe's girlfriend. The social media icon, also known as Lesego Legobane, openly expressed her desires towards Ndu, but she remains in the friend zone. The dread-locked Blaq Diamond singer is single and searching for love.

Is Blaq diamond rich?

Blaq Diamond has created a solid fan following over time, which has provided them much-needed exposure locally and internationally. The band has a combined worth of $2 million in January 2022. It is believed that the young men share profits equally, so Ndumiso Mdletshe's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

This talented artist started refining his musical skills from at age of eight. Photo: @ndu_browns

Source: Instagram

Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa make up the multi-faceted team popularly known as Blaq Diamond. These young men take satisfaction in maintaining complete creative control over their work, having refined their abilities since high school. They met through a sequence of unanticipated occurrences, and their mutual interests led them to pursue their passion. These gifted musicians have developed fantastic beats by fusing their culture with their love of contemporary music.

READ ALSO: Makhadzi bags Best Artist gong at 2021 All Africa Music Awards, SA sings muso's praises

Briefly.co.za is proud to announce that Makhadzi's star power was confirmed at the recent AFRIMMA awards in Lagos, Nigeria. The creator of the Ghanama hit happily took up the prize for Best Artist in the African Electro category.

Makhadzi was also nominated for Best Female Artist in Southern Africa, alongside Busiswa, DJ Zinhle, and Kamo Mphela, among a few others; read on for the full story with Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News