Torrential rains in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal have caused great flooding and extensive damage

Police services and other rescue personnel have responded to calls of displaced families in the area

KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said 25 people have died and R3,3 billion in damages has been incurred during the current summer season

Reports of hectic floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed loss of life, threat to safety, infrastructural damage and the harsh reality of how people’s lives have been turned upside down.

Ladysmith SAPS K9 Search And Rescue Unit responded to several calls for assistance in the low lying areas along the Klipriver. Image: @SAPoliceService / Twitter

The floods are a result of torrential rains in the area over the past two weeks. People have lost their loves ones, homes, valuables and livelihoods with no way of knowing when or how they will be able to pick up the pieces. Media have been reporting on the developments of the natural disaster as well as the rescues and evacuations of residents.

South African Police Services (SAPS) reported that the Ladysmith K9 Search And Rescue Unit responded to several calls for assistance in the low lying areas along the Klip River.

“Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue members were also called to assist and evacuated stranded community members throughout the evening until late afternoon yesterday (Monday, 17 January)," SAPS said.

About 150 people have been successfully evacuated by police and rescue personnel to the Ladysmith Indoor Sport’s Centre to date. This is after homes and businesses situated in the CBD were completely flooded when the Klip River burst its banks on Sunday evening 16 January, reported The Witness.

SAFM said uThukela District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was also severely affected from the inclement weather and that many of its services were interrupted.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said:

"It will continue to support and coordinate the response of the affected municipalities in partnership with sector departments."

Speaking to media, KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was working with local officials and authorities to determine the extent of the flooding damage.

“So far, 25 people have died, with one person missing and R3,3 billion in damages has been incurred during the current summer season. We appeal to residents to be cautious,” said Hlomuka quoted on The Witness.

Online users have shared their take on the heart-breaking disaster:

@ThoughtsRhymes reacted:

“Yho! Climate Change is real.”

@LishleM commented:

“The biggest mistake that was ever made with Ladysmith town, they built it where there’s a flood plain. Hence when it rains it floods heavily. Also the maintained of their storm water drains is quite poor. Also this would make a great topic for my master’s research.”

@umalambane_zn replied:

“Ladysmith needs to really work on the towns drainage system, cos these rains aren't going anywhere.”

