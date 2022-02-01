You may be missing the intensity of Israel Matseke Zulu in Gomora on SABC, but the South African actor has had to take an unexpected break from production to attend to his health. So, what happened to Israel Matseke Zulu? The Mzanzi Magic star has spoken up about his fight with gangrene, evading hospitals, and having his leg amputated. Briefly.co.za has all the details.

After four weeks of hospitalisation, is your favourite Gomora gangster Israel Matseke Zulu still alive? Read on with Briefly.co.za to find out!

Israel Matseke Zulu's profile

Full name: Israel Makoe Zulu

Israel Makoe Zulu Nickname: Israel Matseke Zulu

Israel Matseke Zulu Famous for: His role as GP in the SABC1 drama series Gaz'lam

His role as GP in the SABC1 drama series Gaz'lam Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Alexandra, Gauteng

Alexandra, Gauteng Date of birth: 1974

1974 Israel Matseke Zulu's age: 48 in 2022

48 in 2022 Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Israel Matseke Zulu's wife: None

None Children: 1 son (with 1 son deceased in 2011)

1 son (with 1 son deceased in 2011) Siblings: Four

Four Height: 187 cm

187 cm Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Gordon Combined School

Gordon Combined School Occupation: Actor, poet, singer and dancer

Actor, poet, singer and dancer Languages: English, Sotho (Northern), Zulu, Lingo

English, Sotho (Northern), Zulu, Lingo Israel Matseke Zulu's net worth: $10 million in 2022

$10 million in 2022 Israel Matseke Zulu's salary: R35 000 - R50 000 in December 2021

R35 000 - R50 000 in December 2021 Instagram: @israelmatsekezulu

@israelmatsekezulu Twitter: @GP_MaOrange

Israel Matseke Zulu's biography

He was born in the Alexandra Township near Johannesburg, South Africa, and he was the second-eldest of five children in his family. He attended the Gordon Combined School, but sadly from 1988, he took to a life of crime. Israel Matseke Zulu's house robberies landed him behind bars in 1996.

Career

Matseke Zulu was sentenced to eight years in jail, where he formed the Abaqobi Drama Group among the inmates. When he was released in 1999, he found employment with the Victory Sonqoba Theatre Company, where he got the chance to try out for the award-winning SABC1 drama series Yizo Yizo.

In 2015, he starred as Jakes Masilo, Killer's right-hand man, in the eTV drama series Z'bondiwe. His Mzansi Magic soapie isiBaya debut occurred in November 2016 in the form of the mobster Cyprian Gumbi. He has since appeared in several television shows and movies, most recently playing the role of Don in Gomora. The most popular Israel Matseke Zulu movies include his portrayal of a Bracelet soldier on The Good Lie and Skroef on Avenged.

Family

Is Israel Matseke Zulu married? Although he has fathered two sons, the South African actor has never been wed. He was allegedly dating Wabantu, a singer and socialite, but Zulu flatly refuted the allegation.

Sadly, it was reported that one of the star's sons, Tebogo, was shot and killed in 2011.

What is happening with Israel Matseke Zulu?

You may be missing your favourite Gomora actor, but did you know he asked to be written off the show due to Israel Matseke Zulu's sickness? After several months of pain in his leg, he was finally convinced by his friend, Mzwakhe Sigudla, to seek medical attention. Unfortunately, doctors discovered that he was suffering from gangrene which, without treatment, would start affecting his kidneys and other limbs.

So, what happened to actor Israel? According to Sunday World, he consented to have his leg amputated since the agony was intensifying but rescheduled the appointments multiple times. After a four-week hospitalisation at the Rob Ferreira Hospital in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, he eventually underwent the procedure.

After a long and painful battle, Israel Matseke Zulu's illness seems to be under control, although he, unfortunately, lost a foot in the process. However, this loss will undoubtedly not put a damper on his enthusiasm for acting, and, although it seems he will no longer be appearing in Gomora, we anticipate his return to the screens in another iconic notorious gangster role.

