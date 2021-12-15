'Gomora' Fans Not Impressed by Gladys' Behaviour: "How Can Someone Be So Cruel"

Gomora viewers were not impressed by the way Gladys treated MaZet especially because she's a social worker

Gladys, a role played by Thembi Seete, told MaZet that she's not good enough for her son Ntokozo and added that he will fins someone younger and not wheelchair-bound

The fans took to social media to slam Gladys for what she said to Mazet in the latest episode of the telenovela

The viewers of Gomora have slammed the way Gladys treated MaZet in Tuesday night's episode of the show. The fans believe that she should have handled the situation like a social worker that she is but not like Nkokozo's parent.

'Gomora' viewers were not impressed by Gladys' behaviour in last night's episode. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Gladys, played by Thembi Seete, told wheelchair-bound MaZet that Ntokozo will find someone younger than her, and who can walk. Her utterances to her son's bae did rubbed many up the wrong way.

The fans of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode.

Check out some of their comments below:

@koenaYaMadiba2 said:

"Gladys is disgusting! Nobody else but Ntokozo has always supported her but she's sabotaging him now!"

@LolithaShosha wrote:

"I hope Melusi cheats on Gladys again when he gets a chance."

@GontseMichelle2 commented:

"Gladys is that type of mother who thinks no girl will ever be good enough for their son. She’s busy telling Ntokozo that Mazet is not good enough for him and yet she was able to get back with a man that cheated on her? The clownery."

@Snqobile_Mark said:

"Gladys is so mean ku MaZet."

@Thee_Iron_Lady added:

"Gladys is the worst I tell you. How can someone be so cruel."

