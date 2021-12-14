A video of Thembi Seete dancing to a hot Amapiano tune has the whole of Mzansi drooling over her sexy moves

The Gomora actress proved to many on social media that she still got it even though she has been an entertainer for over 25 years

The former Boom Shaka member's fans praised her for showing the young ones how to slay Amapiano dance moves

Thembi Seete is not just a pretty face but she's one talented momma. The stunner is a good actress and an excellent dancer.

Lately, Thembi has been slaying her acting role in Gomora and many peeps had forgotten that she's an overall performer. She took to TikTok recently to show Mzansi that she still has some major dance moves.

Thembi Seete was a member of hit music group, Boom Shaka, back in the days and they used to rock dance floors during their hey days. She has proven to her haters that she still got the moves.

A video of the star busting major moves to an Amapiano track is doing the rounds on Twitter. The clip has left some of her fans drooling over her sexy moves.

Check out some of their comments below:

@MrBitchesHike said:

"I think I want a Sugar Mama."

@ReggyMasilela wrote:

"Ya Thembi is beautiful indeed an she's not too much."

@livukelambuso commented:

"I've never seen someone strike such a good balance between hot and cute, so effortlessly."

@sununguraishiri said:

"She can dance too. Oh wow."

@Mzansism1 wrote:

"She still got it."

@MariaMoloto1 added:

"I love her so much."

Thembi Seete celebrates 25 years flying solo in the entertainment industry

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thembi Seete took to social media to celebrate that she's been flying solo in the entertainment industry for 25 years.

The stunner shot to fame during her Boom Shaka days in the '90s. The Gomora actress took to social media to reflect on her career since she was given a chance to do her thing alone in the industry without the help of her former Boom Shaka bandmates.

Thembi took to Instagram on Thursday, 17 June to celebrate being in the industry for over two decades as a solo artist. The star's solo career began when she bagged a role in Yizo Yizo. Since then, she has never looked back.

