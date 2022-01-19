Last night’s episode of Gomora had viewers reeling as they watched Onthatile’s former flame try to make her current man jealous of him

Netizens tore into the married father of one for trying to hold back someone else’s romance even though he has his own, complete life

Many noted that the character’s move was also a death wish, but did not pity him since his intentions for his ex weren’t pure

Gomora fans are not here for Melusi’s latest stunt to create a mess in Thati’s relationship with Phumlani. Viewers were quick to power up their Twitter fingers as soon as the character mentioned his past with Thati.

‘Gomora’ viewers are furious at Melusi for stirring the pot in Thati's new love affair. Image: @katlegodankeofficial/Instagram and Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The married man insinuated that he still has his ex’s heart during a conversation with her new fiance. Audiences were stunned because Melusi often states that he isn’t still in love with Thati, but his actions don’t match that.

Additionally, fans called out Melusi’s selfishness as he is supposedly happily married and moving on but doesn’t want the same for his first love. Since Thati’s new bae is a villain, many remarked that things could get sticky for Melusi after his stunt and wished the worse for him.

Take a look below to see the fired up reactions Mzansi had about the situation.

@RewindMzansi wrote:

“Melusi is such a sore loser. Why is he telling Phumlani about his “unbreakable bond” with Thathi? So tacky”

@MwanaWachihera said:

“Men like Melusi are so annoying. He pretends like he doesn’t want to be with Thati yet he won’t let Thati enjoy the love of another man”

@Theonly_Kushluv added:

“Melusi really tested that psycho Phumlani tonight, he’ll be lucky to make it through the week”

@mosaphahla commented:

“So Melusi wants Thati to be alone and miserable while yena he gets to be happy and married??? The audacity”

