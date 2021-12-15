Mzansi Celebs Pray for Israel Matseke Zulu Amid Leg Amputation Reports

Mzansi celebs have joined the prayers for Israel Matseke-Zulu after it was reported recently that one of his legs has been amputated

Entertainers such as Lady Du and Refilwe Modiselle have taken to social media to join scores of peeps who have wished the actor a speedy recovery

A local publication reported that the former Gomora thespian's leg has been amputated due to gangrene

Mzansi celebs have joined scores of social media users who have sent prayers to Israel Matseke-Zulu following reports that his leg has been amputated due to gangrene.

Amapiano vocalist Lady Du took to Instagram to wish the former Gomora actor a speedy recovery amid reports sad reports about his health. The yanos DJ shared a snap of the actor and captioned it:

"The industry is tough. It is tough times. I’d like to send my prayers for your strength, sir. We support you Israel Matseke-Zulu."

Actress Refilwe Modiselle took to the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker's comment section to also wish the veteran thespian a speedy recovery.

TshisaLIVE reports that gospel singer Bucy Radebe took Instagram to tell Israel that this is not the end of the road for him because "you will rise again".

Sunday World reported that Israel's leg had been amputated. Other peeps also took to Lady Du's timeline to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

thecuturban said:

"Please heal soon, we would like see you on our TV screens soon."

mrs_melvy wrote:

"@ladydu_sa thank you so much for showing your support/ posting him while he's still alive."

siya_natty added:

"If we could have more people like you @ladydu_sa the world would be a better place, I love you."

Israel Matseke-Zulu reiterates that he's not dead following hoax

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Israel Matseke-Zulu is not dead. The former Gomora actor issued a statement following rumours of his passing on social media.

The star's PR team dropped the statement after some peeps took to social media to share their condolences to his family and friends. Israel "laughed off" the rumours, according to the statement.

The death hoax started flying around after Israel Matseke Zulu announced that he has decided to leave Gomora because of his ill-health. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the statement on Twitter recently.

Source: Briefly.co.za