Thembi Seete shared that she is the current cover girl for True Love magazine on Saturday and posted images from the reveal event over the weekend while raving about the honour

The actress went into a gratitude-spreading spree and mentioned everyone from the publication’s editor-in-chief, her management team and even her family in the appreciation posts

Thembi wrapped up her notes of thankfulness by honouring her Gomora girl squad, praising them for their uplifting natures, which was followed by some sweet responses from her co-stars

Thembi Seete’s True Love magazine cover was unveiled on Saturday and the legendary actress celebrated the occasion at a launch party. Over the past few days, Thembi shared pictures from the event, using the captions as platforms to extend her gratitude.

Thembi Seete mentions her 'Gomora' costars in her gratitude message for her 'True Love' magazine cover accomplishment. Image: @sanamchunu7/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

In one caption, Thembi gave the publication’s team and editor-in-chief, Khosi Ngema, a shout-out for their work on her feature and the launch soiree. Thembi also expressed her gratitude to her Brand Arc management team for making the best of their work relationship.

Then, on a more personal note, Thembi thanked her family for their continued support throughout her career. Noting that she couldn’t have reached such great heights without her loved ones, Thembi included her Gomora co-stars in her friends and family thank-yous.

Gomora actresses Siphesihle Ndaba, Leera Mthethwa and Sannah Mchunu were all pictured at the event. Although some of her other female co-stars were missing, most of them took to the comments to offer Thembi some more love.

Ama Qamata wrote:

“Anisebahle (you are all so beautiful). Congratulations on the stunning cover Tay Tay”

Sihle Ndaba said:

“Love you TayTay! And Congratulations again!”

Katlego Danke added:

“This is soo amazing! Absolutely beautiful as always Tay. All my love to you”

