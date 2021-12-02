Lol, Zodwa’s Language on ‘Gomora’ Has Viewers in Stitches: “What Are You Saying”

Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora has been tackling some rather serious topics in its recent episodes and has had to say goodbye to Israel Masteke-Zulu

Through all of the seriousness, one person has been able to put a smile on audience's faces and that none other than the opinionated Zodwa

Peeps are laughing out loud on social media as they look back on some of the things Mam'Zodwa said on the show and the big question is: "Huh?"

Gomora fans are always fully entertained, whether its with drams or Zodwa's hilarious English skills. Sannah Mchunu is one talented actress for being able to pull off such a versatile character with such ease. Fans on social media are letting it be known that Zodwa is without a doubt their favourite.

Zodwa's take on English has fans rolling on the floor. Image: Briefly News

Source: Twitter

Late last year, TimesLIVE reported that Zodwa was nicknamed Mzansi's favourite auntie. Sannah Mchunu's character was first introduced as Teddy's alcoholic single mother and fans of the telenovela have since watched her build herself up.

Her killer lines and infectious personality helped fans fall in love with her. Speaking to the publication about her role, Sannah said:

"Zodwa was set to be a small role, but by adding my own spice, the plans for the character changed. When I was offered the role and they gave the character description outlining her as a drunkard mom, I decided to do my own research by visiting women with similar stories in Alexandra township. So I visited this tavern and just observed and got those nuances you can only find in Alex."

In last night's episode, she delivered one of her signature funny lines, leaving viewers with bellyaching laughter. The comments on Twitter lit up as peeps shared how much they enjoyed her spicy English.

@TSedirwa said:

"Zodwa what are you saying?"

@kortiz_kayshort commented:

"This one I did not birth it but I am now father and mother to it... Her mother is passing out... Yoh Zodwa funeralled me."

Gomora star Sannah Mchunu says her real-life husband dumped her the same way Don did

Briefly News reported that actress Sannah Mchunu has shared that the reason she played the emotions between Zodwa and Don on Gomora so well is that she has been through it all before. The actress expressed so much gratitude towards Israel Masteke-Zulu for helping her heal.

Gomora viewers were shocked when Zodwa pulled the trigger and ended Don's reign of terror. The two have had a rather tumultuous relationship but when he was about to hurt two kids close to Zodwa's heart, she thought enough is enough.

My Virgo reports that Sannah and Israel's on-screen relationship meant so much to the actress. Sannah opened about her husband leaving her to raise her two small children alone, just like Don left Zodwa to raise Teddy on her own.

