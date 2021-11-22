Makhadzi validated her star power at the recent AFRIMMA awards hosted in Lagos, Nigeria

The Ghanama hitmaker won the Best Artist, Team or Gathering in the African Electro category award

Makhadzi was also nominated for Best Female Artist in Southern Africa in a category that was packed with local representation

Makhadzi was among the local artists who flew the South African flag high at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday.

In what was the Ghanama hitmaker's first international award, having been snubbed at the 27th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) in July, Makhadzi walked away with the Best Artist, Team or Gathering in the African Electro category.

Makhadzi won her first award at the AFRIMMA awards. Image: @MakhadziSA

Source: Twitter

She also received the nod for Best Female Artist in Southern Africa in a list that was packed with local talent, including Busiswa, DJ Zinhle, and Kamo Mphela, among a few others.

The star performer had earlier headed to social media to wax lyrical over her two nominations and the chance to perform at the glam event, Sunday World reported.

Blaq Diamond scooped the Best Male award in the Southern Africa category to seal the country's exceptional showing, Kaya 959 reported.

The ceremony was hosted by local media personality Pearl Thusi, alongside British-Congolese comedian Eddie Kadi.

Others who claimed huge honours on the night were Iba One, who walked off with the African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music award, while Wizkid was crowned the 2021 AFRIMA Artist of the Year.

Saffas full of praise

Mzansi beamed with pride at Makhadzi's achievement as they took to Twitter in their numbers to raise a glass at the muso's latest phenomenal milestone.

@Humbu58705558 wrote:

"While others are pulling her down, she is busy bagging awards from Africa as a whole. Well done, Makhadzi."

@TshedzaApril said:

"Well deserving indeed. Congratulations Makhadzi."

@Renia21107401 added:

"Congratulations to our African queen."

Makhadzi lands 1st international magazine cover for Classique UK

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that Makhadzi made Mzansi proud after recently finding herself on the cover of a popular UK magazine.

Makhadzi is still celebrating her international magazine cover debut and ZAlebs reported that it might just be an even bigger deal than expected.

The Mzansi superstar is only the second Saffa to be on the cover of Classique Magazine, the first being Kelly Khumalo earlier this year.

The overjoyed celeb shared the photos from her two cover photos on social media. Makhadzi truly is living her wildest dreams and her caption is proof that even she has to pinch herself from time to time. She wrote:

"We dream and work hard for our dreams to come true... look how beautiful I am on a UK MAGAZINE COVER."

