Thandiswa Mazwai and Vusi Mahlasela are expected to be honoured with the Music in Africa honourary awards for their role in the continent's music industry

The two legendary musicians have been in the industry for decades and have dropped award-winning projects that are known worldwide

The prestigious Music in Africa award ceremony will take place in Johannesburg, Gauteng on 25 November, according to media reports

Mzansi veteran musicians Thandiswa Mazwai and Vusi Mahlasela will be honoured with the 2021 Music in Africa awards towards the end of this November. The two legendary artists have enjoyed a great musical career since they started recording music professionally some years ago.

Thandiswa Mazwai and Vusi Mahlasela will be honoured at this year's Music In Africa event. Image: @thandiswamazwai, @vusimahlasela

Source: Instagram

They've both performed across the world and their music versatility has seen them work with great artists from Africa and the world. They've both won numerous awards in the past for dropping dope projects.

Thandiswa Mazwai is know in Mzansi for hits such as Zabalaza, Thath' Isigubhu, Nizalwa Ngobani and Ndizakulibala. She became popular in Mzansi when she was a member of Kwaito group, Bongo Maffin.

Mahlasela gained international recognition 30 years ago after performing at the Zabalaza Festival in London. Since then, he has dropped countless albums including, When You Come Back Home.

TshisaLIVE reports that the Music in Africa award ceremony is expected to take place in Johannesburg on 25 November.

