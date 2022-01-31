A Johannesburg woman has inspired the peeps of Mzansi with her successful weight loss story

Fashionista Fezile Fashion took to the Twitter account to inform people about her 20-kilogram loss and added that it was not easy to shed the kilos after childbirth

Scores of women agreed with many of them enquiring about the method she used to lose the excess weight.

Fezile Fashion has been praised for her weight loss story. Image: Fezile Fashion/ Twitter

A South African woman has taken to Twitter to share her highly inspirational weight loss story and peeps can’t stop asking her what her secret is.

Fashion CEO and Fashion PhD candidate Fezile Fashion shared two snaps on her social media account and peeps were stunned by the 20 kilogram drop in weight.

The viral post received 61 47 likes, 273 retweets, and 26 quote tweets.

She captioned the pics:

“From 92kgs to 72kgs. I am so proud of myself. Slowly getting back to the 65kgs I was before childbirthRed heart Loosing weight is no child’s play.”

Tweeps were left inspired and many people struggling with their asked the lovely lass for help and she kindly obliged.

@AnastasiMokgobu said:

“We'll done. I am tempted to ask how did you do it.”

@fezile_fashion said:

“Lol I’ll DM you babes.”

@fezile_fashion reacted:

“I did it the unconventional way. Still doing it. I tried all the conventional methods & I wasn’t winning. So I went back to what I know. Which is what you also know, but wouldn’t believe. I just don’t promote or sell the product. Hence I don’t talk about it publicly.”

Asanda Mali said:

“I was a 160kgs now 133 I’m going for 100 then decide if I want to lose some more. I’m 1.64m tall, it’s doable guys. Not easy but definitely doable.”

@Natu_Kenosi said:

“Well done dear, been there too from 92kgs to 57kgs now. You will get there! Losing weight indeed is no children play! your weight loss and still rooting for you to reach your 65kgs goal.”

@DylxnBeTheName said:

“Not children play to lose it But was child's play to gain the weight. Gerrit?”

@fezile_fashion replied:

“I get it. Luckily my sense of humour works.”

@Hlehle_Mbeje said:

“You motivate me I am over 100kg and my normal weight before childbirth was 80kg.”

@SothoMo said:

“You did great, well done. I'm still struggling, may you please share with me how you did it.”

Hard work pays off': SA inspired by lady's weight loss journey, Shares incredible pics

In more news about people losing weight, Briefly News wrote about a local woman, @sibugxasheka,who shared a message with her followers on social media courtesy of images she shared depicting her stunning body transformation.

Deservedly, other social networking users who saw the post raised a glass to the proud health Maven for her massive accomplishment.

The tweet attracted more than 4 200 likes as Saffas rushed in to rain the congratulations.

