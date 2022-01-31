A stunning woman was uninvited to her friend's wedding for looking too sexy and went onto social media to tell peeps

TikTok user Alena Yildizik is pictured in a glitzy, full-length dress with nude sandals and peeps said she is Ariane Grande's doppelganger

Peeps were quick to note that it was unfair that she was uninvited and that he friend has issues with her confidence

A woman went online to share a pic of her in a stunning dress. Image: Alena Yildizik / TikTok

A video of a woman uninvited to a friend’s wedding because she looked too fine has gone viral and peeps can’t compliment the beauty.

TikTok user Alena Yildizik shared a video of her in a glittery gold frock with nude heels and TikTokers are losing their minds.

She posted the viral video with this caption:

"My close friend uninvited me to her wedding because she thought I looked too good in this dress she chose for me. Still took fire pics in it though."

@safina3927 said:

“Low-key looks like Ariana Grande.”

@Ayoznahk reacted:

“She’s the one who chose the dress so she could’ve just asked you to change your dress instead of rudely uninviting you.”

@NoName said:

“Ok well she wasn’t a wrong damn girl.”

@Veeluv added:

“It’s not the dress babe, it’s you, you’re drop-dead gorgeous, maybe didn’t want u to outshine her.”

@$miss-amil$ reacted:

“This is literally how I want everyone pulling up to my wedding !!! Please dress to impress, y’all need rings next.”

Angela added:

“I mean she’s kinda right u can’t come like that at my wedding and expect me not to run away with you like at that point I’m marrying U.”

Camillah said:

“Now why would you wear this to somebody else wedding …”

Tina Kaur added:

“SHE'S the one who chose the dress. U not the problem bestie u look amazing.”

@edviana added:

“I’d expect all my friends to look this good at my wedding… sounds like a confidence issue on the brides part.”

@Not Hayla said:

“At my wedding I want them to dress and feel beautiful. My wedding day is supposed to be a good day where everyone is happy.”

Fahima Akhter said:

“Everyone saying “who could blame the bride” did you not read the sort when she said the bride picked HER DRESS?! It’s not her fault she looked good.”

Nana’s Kitchen said:

“I would uninvite you too. How disrespectful for you to look that amazing.”

