A well-known hairstylist has taken to Instagram to reveal her 10-year glow-up challenge snaps and peeps are in their feels

Tiffany Howell took to her Instagram to post two pics of herself 10 years apart and there is no denying that she has "aged in reverse".

Peeps could not stop commenting on how poised she looks in recent snaps compared to photos taken a decade ago

A woman looks much younger in current snap and online tell her. Image: @mama_taee/ Instagram

Hairstylist and doting mom Tiffany Howell blew Instagram users away with her 10-year challenge pics with many wondering if she was ageing in reverse.

Howell who goes by the Instagram handle @mama_taee and describes herself as the world’s best hairdresser posted a snap of herself 10 years ago and another recent snap and peeps say she looks more youthful than ever.

In the recent snap Howell every aspect of her outfit is pristine and en pointe from her make-up to her shoes but in the pic taken 10 years ago she looks like a B grade fashionista.

The viral post received 474.462 likes and 474k comments. She captioned the post:

"10-year challenge."

@deaf2thebs said:

“How did you reverse time like that!?”

@Solahfide said:

“No, you were 21 and 31 and lol that’s what it looks like.”

@tiairrahs said:

“Damn more Like 21 vs 31.”

@turquoisemusic said:

“Literally aged backward.”

@Chinwendumuzic added:

“This is definitely a 10 year challenge I can appreciate.”

@chocolatequeen18 said:

“Damn, you must have aged down, cuz girl.”

@sitam_prime added:

“Ma'am you ageing in the wrong direction.”

@bakers_transportation_llc said:

“My first love.”

@weaveloftatl said:

"80’s babies out here looking younger then everybody.”

@bocolate.bip.bookies_ said:

“She 31 in the 41 and 21 in the 31.”

Why Khanyi Mbau is sitting out the trending 10 year challenge

In more news about people doing the challenge Briefly News wrote about Khanyi Mbau choosing not to participate in the challenge.

When a fan asked her why she wasn’t participating, the TV and radio personality responded by saying that she’s famous, and her pictures are easily accessible for anyone to see.

Now if you remember what Mbau looked like 10 years ago, you might just understand why she sat this trend out. The star has completely changed her physical appearance over the years but has never been afraid or embarrassed to share old pictures of herself.

