Emtee had his former label Ambitiouz Entertainment jumping on his debut album Avery after it started trending

Ambitiouz Entertainment laid claim to Emtee’s debut album's success by making a salty post on social media

Peeps were having none of Ambitiouz Entertainment’s nonsense and let them know that they made a mistake losing Emtee

Emtee’s former label Ambitiouz Entertainment decided to rub some salt in the wound when Emtee’s debut album Avery started trending six years after its release.

Emtee fans are still loving the rapper's debut album 'Avery', which was released under his former label, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The album caught alight after Emtee asked fans to choose which collection they feel was his dopest release out of the four albums he has dropped. Avery was clearly the chosen one.

Having left Ambitiouz Entertainment over apparent mistreatment, it must have really cut Emtee deep when they took to social media to claim the credit for his debut album, reported SAHipHopMag.

Ambitiouz Entertainment posted:

“6 years later and Avery is trending to come back and save SA hip hop.”

Seeing Ambitiouz Entertainment's claim, peeps went in hard. Emtee fans feel the label is regretting the way they treated him as they have not come close to finding another artist as lit as our guy Emtee!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@CozminoNtsomi said it as it is:

“It's still better than any of your recent albums in my books.”

@JohannesLebetsa had a good laugh, claiming this is like speaking to your dope ex when you already got another bae:

@given_maponya laid it on thick:

@DMN4ever asked for the truth:

Emtee lets his peeps in on just how much he received from SAMRO, they are bust

Emtee got personal with fans when he shared the figure he was paid by the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), reported Briefly News.

Seeing a post made by DJ Prince Kaybee regarding SAMRO payments, Emtee decided to jump in and share his experience.

Clearly, SAMRO is not helping as much as these artists expect as Kaybee got a whopping R100 and Emtee got an even lower R30, reported SA Hip Hop Mag.

Emtee responded to Kaybee’s post:

“Just got 3 tigers.”

