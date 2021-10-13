Emtee revealed the shocking amount he received from Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) for 'royalties'

Seeing DJ Prince Kaybee laugh at the measly R100 he received, Emtee made it known that it's better than his R30

The people of Mzansi could not believe that all Emtee got was R30 from SAMRO, they had a good laugh in the comment section

Emtee got personal with fans recently when he shared the figure he got from Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).

Seeing a post made by DJ Prince Kaybee regarding SAMRO payments, Emtee decided to jump on in and share his experience.

Clearly, SAMRO is not helping as much as these artists expect as Kaybee got a whopping R100 and Emtee got an even lower R30, reported SAHipHopMag.

Emtee responded to Kaybee’s post:

“ Just got 3 tigers.”

SAMRO’s primary role is to administer performing rights on behalf of Mzansi artists who are members of the organisation. This is controlled by licensing music users through the collection of licence fees which are then distributed as royalties to members. With artists like Emtee and Kaybee, whose music is everywhere, peeps would expect that they would get a little more than tuckshop money, neh?

Peeps took to the comment section of Emtee’s post to have a good chuckle at the figure he received. In this day and age, you are lucky if you can even get a small packet of chips with three tigers, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@BLXKOrepthebloc had no words:

“SAMRO is something else nje.”

@Given_Maps needs an explanation:

“But why would they pay out R30? School us.”

@Sphinx_Lunatic was bust:

@_ndumisongcobo had a good laugh:

