Emtee could not be more grateful to his fans for their support, Logan has been a huge success and he gives the people the glory

Dropping the music video for Logan , Emtee took the time to thank his people for making it possible; he is eternally grateful

Fans were rendered to tears when watching the highly anticipated music video and took to social media to thank Emtee for being so real

Mzansi rapper Emtee just dropped the visuals for Logan and he couldn’t be more grateful for the lit support the video has received from his loyal fans.

Emtee has plenty of reasons to celebrate as his track 'Logan' does the things, clocking over one million streams. Image: @emteethehustla

Taking to social media, Emtee announced the drop, reported SAHipHopMag. This music video is just one of Emtee’s ways of thanking his fans for their unwavering support.

Emtee posted:

“I’m dropping the music video today. Thank you for 1Million plays on the song. #Logan #emteelogan #1MillLogan”

After the highly anticipated music video dropped, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. The personal touches Emtee put in left fans with tears in their eyes. It’s a goodie!

@S_amantha_2 was touched by the music video:

“Logan is a beautiful music video. So creative. Go run it up gang.”

@GoGettaJahkor felt all the feels:

“Emtee’s ‘LOGAN’ visuals too colllld brrrrrruh.”

@PhacoSinoyolo could not deal with all the emotions this music video had her feeling:

@MoetiBusani shed a tear:

Haibo: Emtee cautions fans about a scammer impersonating him on Facebook

Emtee has taken to social media to warn his fans that he doesn't have a Facebook account. According to the rapper's fans, there's a page on the platform pretending to be Emtee, reported Briefly News.

The fans of the young musician shared that the imposter has been getting paid to promote music for other artists.

The Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter to make it clear that he's not the one who's taking people's money for promotions on Facebook. The star wrote:

"I’M NOT ON FACEBOOK!"

Identity theft on social media has become a big thing, especially with celebs. Just recently Nay Maps too called out scammers for having made multiple fake accounts using his name.

