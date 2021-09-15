Haibo, Emtee, cautions fans, about a scammer, impersonating him, on Facebook

Emtee has cautioned his fans about not owning any Facebook page after it emerged that a fake Facebook account is taking people's money

The fans of the rapper revealed that a scammer is using Emtee's name on Facebook and is taking people's money with a promise of promoting their music

Emtee took to Twitter to make it clear that he is not the one who is taking aspiring artists money but a fraudster is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Emtee has taken to social media to warn his fans that he doesn't have a Facebook account. According to the rapper's fans, there's a page on the platform pretending to be Emtee.

The fans of the young musician shared that the imposter has been getting paid to promote music for other artists.

Emtee has cautioned his fans about a scammer impersonating him on Facebook. Image: @emteerecords

Source: Twitter

The Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter to make it clear that he's not the one who's taking people's money for promotions on Facebook. The star wrote:

"I’M NOT ON FACEBOOK!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tweeps took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his post. Some even encouraged Emtee to create a page on Facebook and get it verified because most of his fans have been showing love to the fake account. Check out some of the comments below:

@Khathu_2198 said:

"Some people are taking people's money to promote their tracks pretending to be you."

@DevonTekashi commented:

"But you're so famous on Facebook, I swear."

@EmteeUpdates wrote:

"Yeah True It's A lot of Love On Facebook Than Here On Twitter."

@Drewtaggart20 said:

"You gotta create one and verify it. You're going hit a million followers in less than 4 months. A lot of your fans are on Facebook."

@Mawi_Mtshi wrote:

"Open a Facebook page and get it verified, it would help."

@Paulking_mosa added:

"I feel sorry for those who pay the fake Emtee page 4 promos."

Emtee claims some people are paying for his downfall

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee took to social media to share his opinion on why his career is not taking off since he became an independent artist. The Roll Up hitmaker used to be popular when he was still signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The star's songs were on high rotation on radio and TV stations in Mzansi and beyond. The rapper's career has been stagnant since his fall-out with Ambitiouz.

According to SAHipHopMag, Emtee took to Twitter recently to respond to a fan who believes the musician should be one of the greatest hip-hop artists in the world because of his talent. The Wave hitmaker claimed there are some people who don't want him to progress.

Source: Briefly.co.za