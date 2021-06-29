Haibo: Emtee Claims Some People Are Paying for His Downfall: "You'll Never Fall"

Independent record label boss Emtee took to social media recently and shared that some people within the music industry are paying for his downfall

The Wave hitmaker's music career is not popping like it used to when he was still signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment

The award-winning rapper's fans believe that Emtee should be one of the best hip-hop artists in the world, not just here in Mzansi

Emtee took to social media to share his opinion on why his career is not taking off since he became an independent artist. The Roll Up hitmaker used to be popular when he was still signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The star's songs were on high rotation on radio and TV stations in Mzansi and beyond. The rapper's career has been stagnant since his fall-out with Ambitiouz.

Emtee has claimed that some people are paying for his downfall. Image: @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

According to SAHipHopMag, Emtee took to Twitter recently to respond to a fan who believes the musician should be one of the greatest hip-hop artists in the world because of his talent. The Wave hitmaker claimed there are some people who don't want him to progress. He replied:

"How, when there's people working hard and paying for that to never happen?"

The award-winning artist's fans took to his comment section to react to his sad post. Check out some of the comments below:

@Princedizzy4 said:

"But they cannot take your talent away from you."

@Kagisho1Mk wrote:

"You'll never fall, even if they put you on the bench."

@Mihlali02294964 commented:

"But you're still here despite that."

@Towser_rsa added:

"True that."

Emtee disappears before SAFTA performance alongside Ami Faku

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Emtee was reportedly set to perform alongside Ami Faku at the recently held South African Film and Television Awards but disappeared at the 11th hour.

The two musicians were expected to perform their smash hit titled Lala Ngoxolo during the In Memorium segment of the ceremony. But that never happened. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said the two stars had rehearsed for their performance a few days leading up to the event.

He said just a few minutes before they went on stage on the day of the actual event, the rapper disappeared. Ami had to improvise and perform by herself. The Roll Up hitmaker allegedly left with the clothes he had been given by the costume, make up and styling department.

