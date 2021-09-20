Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalale is tired of people using his name to create scam accounts on social media

Sharing multiple fake accounts, Nay made it clear that these people need to be stopped as it is getting out of control

Fans let Nay know that they understand where he is coming from as they too have had fake accounts made using their name

South African actor and businessman Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalale is not about to sit back and let scammers use his name, something needs to be done about it.

Actor and businessman Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalale says criminals are using his name to scam people. Image: @naymaps

Source: Instagram

After it was brought to his attention that his name was being used to scam people, Nay made it known that this is something he is not going to tolerate.

Taking to social media, Nay posted s screenshot of over 10 fake accounts created by people who try and use celebrities fame to con others. Nay has unfortunately been a victim more time than he’d like.

“I would like to make you aware of a criminal and scammer who has created fake Nay Maps accounts.”

Nay does not only want these people to stop, he wants legal action to be taken as this is an act of criminality.

“Beware and never share your personal information with the person or people behind these accounts. Report them and open a case against them if need be.”

Nay posted:

Seeing Nay’s post, many took to the comment section to share their stories. Turns out, it is not only celebrities whose names are being used to scam people.

@noxolozamadunge know how it goes:

“I once encountered one a 2 years ago. Thank you for making people aware.”

@ameliah_psh appreciated the heads up:

“Atvleast we have the real account here... Thanks for the alert.”

@mandla_msiza06 just blocks the fishy accounts:

“Glad I followed the right account, on FB as well...vonce I receive "I'm from Durban but based in Dubai" I block mina.”

@tinotendamlatifa has been played:

“Someone even sent a friend request as Nay Maps, I was even happy then realised it was a scammer ”

