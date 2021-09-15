Nay Maps is buzzing after having bagged an awesome new m=acting role in a widely loved Mzansi series

Making the lit announcement on social media, Nay let his people know that they can catch him on Muvhango

Nay’s people are buzzing for him and took to the comment section of his announcement post to congratulate him

South African actor Nay Maps has bagged himself an awesome new role that he is hella proud of. Making waves is what our peeps are about.

Nay Maps puts a new acting gig in the bag at the popular telenovela. Nay is back on a small screen after his new gig is confirmed. Image: @naymaps

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media filled with pride and oozing with gratitude, Nay made it known that he has joined the widely loved Muvhango fam.

Tshireletso Tladi is who Nay will be playing. A “Tshwana man born and raised in Pretoria and Limpopo” who is on a mission to fulfil his dream. It sounds litty!

Nay posted:

Fans and fellow celebs took to the comment section to congratulate Nay on this awesome opportunity. Peeps cannot wait to see Nay in action and what his spicy character will bring to the show.

@phindilegwala_official is so proud:

“Ngithanda igama Congratulations ntwana yami ”

@djhappygalsa commented:

“Congratulations Skhokho ❤️❤️”

@dr_moruti is excited:

“Big up Ntwana, now I have a reason to check out Muvhango.”

@jonas.lacey loves Nay:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Theee best Actor one could ever asked for.”

Actor Dingaan Mokebe offers reality check for “beautiful” people

Dingaan Mokebe has issued out a checkpoint for his followers. The actor took to Instagram to post a video sharing a word of caution to remind people that beauty is not permanent and attributes such as respect and humility are what matter most, reported Briefly News.

TimesLive reports that the Muvhango actor is no stranger to sharing words of advice with his followers. Not long ago Dingaan shared a video talking about the kind of karma that people create for themselves.

In the most recent video, Mokebe shares a piece of advice for those who feel that beauty is the be-all and end-all of life. His caption read:

"Your looks do not make you more important than everyone else. Sit down, It's not the first nor last time we see a beautiful person ngawe."

Source: Briefly.co.za