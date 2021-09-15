'Muvhango' Actor Dingaan Mokebe Offers Reality Check for “Beautiful” People

Dingaan Mokebe kaKhumalo felt the need to let out a word of advice for those deemed as pretty to remind them to remain humble

The popular actor often shares words of wisdom with his social media followers regarding all aspects of life

Dingaan took to social media to post a video to caution people to be respectful because looks do not last forever

Dingaan Mokebe has issued out a checkpoint for his followers. The actor took to Instagram to post a video sharing a word of caution to remind people that beauty is not permanent and attributes such as respect and humility are what matter most.

Dingaan Mokebe warns pretty people that beauty is not everything in life, it fades. Image: dingaan1

TimesLive reports that the Muvhango actor is no stranger to sharing words of advice with his followers. Not long ago Dingaan shared a video talking about the kind of karma that people create for themselves.

In the most recent video, Mokebe shares a piece of advice for those who feel that beauty is the be-all and end-all of life. His caption read:

"Your looks do not make you more important than everyone else. Sit down, It's not the first nor last time we see a beautiful person ngawe."

Dingaan continues to elaborate on the caption by saying:

"Just because they told you ‘you are handsome’ and just because they said ‘you are beautiful’ — and maybe you are — that doesn’t mean you are more important than everybody else. Beauty fades away. Your handsomeness is going to go away, your beautiful arse is going to fall off, so will your boobs. That beard will shed or turn grey. Sit down, drink some water and be humble"

TimesLive further reports that Dingaan finished off his point by adding that what makes you an asset in others lives is your ability to be respectful towards yourself and others and your overall humility.

