Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo’s debut album has had fans puzzling as to when it is actually going to drop

Zama’s album was meant to drop in September but her record label Kalawa Jazmee recently came forward to explain the situation

With a set release date given, fans are now overly excited and cannot wait for the day to finally arrive

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Season 16 Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo has left fans hanging for what feels like forever after her win. Sis, where is the album at?

Singer Zama Khumalo has had her fans on the edge of their seats itching to hear her debut album after her Idols SA season 16 win. Image: @zamak_khumalo

Source: Instagram

With a lot of people asking why Zama’s debut album has not dropped, record label Kalawa Jazmee took to social media to explain themselves.

With the global pandemic and a few other hiccups, Zama’s album, which was meant to drop in September, is taking a tad longer than expected, reported TimesLIVE.

“As you are aware, we are a record label that takes pride in making quality music and while we had originally planned for a September release, a number of factors including Covid-19 meant we had to move that date out.” read part of the statement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zama’s album drop will finally happen on 12 November, and we are sure it is going to be worth the wait.

Kalawa Jazmee posted:

Fans took to the comment section of the post to express their excitement. Peeps have BEEN waiting for this drop, 12 November cannot come fast enough!

@thando.ndimande8 said:

“We have been waiting”

@miss.vuyo_m said:

“Thanks, finally”

@lhilhixundu said:

“Ok thank you.”

@nelisiwe.dubazana said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo gets new wheels

Idols SA Season 16 winner Zama Khumalo took to social media to show off her brand new set of wheels. The singer bagged her Kymo Xciting 400 scooter, reported Briefly News.

The R120 000 scooter was part of Zama's package as the winner of the singing competition. Apart from the scooter, Zama also bagged a cool R1 million, a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee and a Toyota Starlet 1.4, among other prizes.

She took to Instagram to show off her new ride, according to ZAlebs. She captioned her post:

"Just got my new baby today, early birthday present... Thank you @idolssa, this is all because of you and shout out to @kymco_southafrica for this beautiful scooter."

Source: Briefly.co.za