Julius Mkhwanazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission, and he had to answer some tough questions before the committee

Amid one of his explanations, Julius Mkhwanazi had an unfortunate mishap because of profuse sweating, which gained a lot of attention

Julius Mkhwanazi's embarrassing moment at the Madlanga Commission took on a life of its own on social media

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Online users were in stitches as the suspended EMPD deputy chief answered questions at the Madlanga Commission. Julius Mkhwanazi faced allegations of corruption and was suspended by the City of Ekurhuleni.

Julius Mkhwanazi's Madlanga Commission mishap went global. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

South Africans noticed that Julius Mkhwanazi's unfortunate moment during the grilling at the Madlanga Commission went beyond South African borders. A post shared on 15 February 2026 attracted the attention of South African's as they reacted to Julius Mkhwanazi representing South Africa.

In a TikTok video by @mothershipsg, an overseas publication reposted a video of Julius Mkhwanazi when he had a piece of tissue stuck on his forehead. One of the members of the commission had to let him know that he had a piece of tissue stuck on his head. Julius responded that it was because of his excessive sweating. Watch the video posted on the Singaporean publication below:

Julius Mkhwanazi roasted internationally

Mzansi TikTok users commented on the post that a South African moment found its way overseas. Online users were mortified by the international representation. Viewers from all over the world, unfamiliar with Julius Mkhwanazi, still dragged him. Read the comments about the funny moment below:

Julius Mkhwanazi was in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan. Image: South African Police Service

Source: UGC

prple was mortified by the international attention:

"Why do you have to put our business out in the world."

Chadtha🇿🇦 joked:

"He made it to international news 😭"

Adv Z Mpama was floored by the Singaporean coverage:

"Not him being on international news😭 not our family business out there like this."

jason max109 was stunned by the amount of sweat:

'Is air conditioning illegal there smh?"

theo for good 🩷💚 was not impressed by Julius Mkhwanazi:

"This is worse than having tissue stuck on your shoe while walking 😭

jhoi mhjh was in stitches:

"This is hilarious omds 😭"

🇿🇦 joked about the embarrassing moment:

"Guys don't laugh. This is someone's father and pillar of strength."

🇯🇲Captain🦸🏾‍♂️Crawsis🇯🇲 remarked:

"Whatever he’s going through, I don’t wanna go through it 😩"

thomas.kar🇧🇼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 was amused by Julis Mkhwanazi:

"This guy is going down in history 🤣 eish he cracks me up every time I see him.:

Marzel was amused by the viral clip:

"I don't think his sweating bc his hot, I think it's because he is nervous/stressed 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about South Africa overseas

Mel and Peet Villjoen were arrested in the United States for stealing from supermarkets, and it made headlines in America.

A school's amassed global attention because of a war cry into their performance reached American audiences, which made South Africans proud.

Online users were impressed by a dance group that competed in an international competition and represented South Africa well while dancing to different types of music.

Source: Briefly News