Handré Pollard penned a heartfelt Mother’s Day message to his wife, Marise, thanking her for everything she does for their family

Fans flooded social media with warm reactions, with many calling the Pollards one of rugby’s most loved families

The Springboks fly-half continues to enjoy an important chapter both on and off the field after returning to South African rugby in 2025

Rugby World Cup winner and Springboks veteran Handré Pollard celebrated his wife, Marise Pollard, with a beautiful Mother’s Day message on Sunday, 10 May 2026.

Handre Pollard embraces his wife Marise as he celebrates winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand. Image: Thomas SAMSON

Source: Getty Images

The couple are parents to two children, Hunter, who recently turned two, and Isabella, who was born in October 2025.

Pollard shared a sweet post on Instagram alongside images of Marise and their children.

“Happy Mother’s Day, my lief. We can’t thank you enough for everything you do and sacrifice for us every day. There are no words to describe how much we appreciate you. The three of us love you with everything in our hearts 🤍 @marisepollard.”

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Social media reacts to Handré Pollard’s Mother’s Day tribute

Social media users also joined in with heartfelt reactions to the post.

@anim.alecupo:

“The Pollard family is magnificent 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

@niemand.sonja:

“Happy Mother’s Day, Marise ❤️”

@sannie1299:

“❤️😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@corazonisleno:

“What a beautiful family. Adorable 🥰”

@rochelleoliphant:

“The most loving mom and person. By far the best rugby mommy. Meeting her was my highlight ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Mother’s Day, Marise.”

@top2cat:

“❤️🔥🙌🏼🌿”

@drienavanwyk:

“The most beautiful family ever and so genuine 💞🙏”

As seen in the post below:

@oliviermarlene:

“You are beautiful!!! 🔥👏🙌”

@700.milan:

“🔥”

@erwinlingenfelder:

“Happy and content.”

@namdotto:

“The best rugby kicker in the world! We need you to win RWC 2027.”

@eth_en10:

“Ice man 🔥❤️ Polly.”

Handre Pollard poses for a photograph with his wife, Marise and their son Hunter following the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match. Image: Malcolm Couzens

Source: Getty Images

Handré Pollard’s return to South African rugby

The couple also celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in December last year after getting married in a Winelands ceremony in 2017.

Earlier in April, Pollard marked Marise’s birthday with another heartfelt message. Marise has also previously spoken candidly about motherhood. After Isabella’s birth, she described parenting as something that “stretches you, humbles you, fills you up and empties you all at once,” adding that even on difficult days, her heart “keeps growing.”

The Pollard family had been based in the United Kingdom since 2022 after Handré joined English Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

In 2025, the World Cup-winning fly-half returned to South Africa after signing a two-year deal with Pretoria-based side Blue Bulls. His return has been meaningful both professionally and personally, with Pollard expressing excitement about rejoining local rugby and being closer to family.

Despite featuring less for the Springboks during the 2025 Test season due to the rise of young stars Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok, his experience remains vital.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus included Pollard in a 49-man squad for the first alignment camp of 2026, underlining his continued importance to the national setup.

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.

The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

Source: Briefly News