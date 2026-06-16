Jordan van der Westhuizen has captured attention online after a series of new photos sparked a flood of reactions from social media users

Many fans were struck by the resemblance between the 22-year-old and his late father, Springbok great Joost van der Westhuizen

The aspiring footballer and model continues to forge his own path while carrying the legacy of one of South Africa's most celebrated rugby icons

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Late Springbok icon Joost van der Westhuizen's son, Jordan, lit up social media with striking photos that left many fans emotional and reminded them of his father.

Amor Vittone with her son Jordan van der Westhuizen in a recent picture. Image: Amor Vittone

Source: Instagram

Jordan is the son of the rugby legend and singer Amor Vittone. The 22-year-old is a rising football star and model. He celebrated his 22nd birthday in January 2026, with Vittone marking the occasion through a heartfelt Facebook post. The family hosted his birthday celebration at Captains Island, a restaurant owned by Vittone's partner, Marius van Biljon.

On Monday, 15 June 2026, Vittone took to Facebook to share photos of her son. Social media users were quick to praise Jordan's looks, while many pointed out his striking resemblance to Joost.

South Africans notice the resemblance to Joost van der Westhuizen

Some of the reactions included:

Elise Abrahams:

"Definitely his dad's eyes."

Cathy Oosthuizen:

"Handsome son, Amor. Well done."

Atoofah Fredericks:

"Very handsome and extremely talented. These photos are amazing!"

Hennie Nieman:

"Jordan can only do what his heart desires. It has nothing to do with others. If he does well as a model, so be it."

Louise Steyn:

"Beautiful young man, his father's image. Amor can be proud."

Petro Janse van Rensburg:

"Handsome boy, looks like his father."

Hanlie De Bruin:

"Congratulations. More beautiful than one person. See his daddy in him."

Van Coppenhagen Amanda:

"Handsome man. Looks just like his dad."

Carine Niemand:

"Beautiful. Looks like his daddy."

See the photos below.

Jordan van der Westhuizen's football journey

Jordan showed a passion for football from the age of three. He trained with Valencia CF's youth academy in Spain for six months and later had a trial with Reading FC's youth academy in the United Kingdom.

A lifelong Liverpool FC supporter, Jordan dreams of one day playing for the Premier League giants and has a strong emotional connection to the club's anthem, You'll Never Walk Alone. In 2017, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp sent Jordan a signed jersey along with a personal letter following the death of his father.

Earlier this year, Jordan attended the SA20 cricket tournament at SuperSport Park in Centurion with his mother.

In 2025, he paid tribute to Joost's legacy at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria by wearing a Bulls jersey bearing the message "Dad, Joost" and the iconic number 9, a gesture that resonated with rugby fans across South Africa.

Jordan van der Westhuizen is the son of the late Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen. Image: Amor Vittone

Source: Facebook

Joost's ex-wife questioned over new look

Briefly News earlier reported that Amor Vittone, ex-wife of Joost van Der Westhuizen, was questioned over her new look after sharing new pictures on social media.

Fans and followers were left surprised as they wondered whether the noticeable youthful appearance was a result of filters or possible cosmetic enhancements.

Source: Briefly News