Former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton backed the All Blacks to win at least one Test against the world champion Springboks in the upcoming Greatest Rivalry series

Hamilton pointed to New Zealand's forward pack, physicality and mentality as reasons why the All Blacks could trouble South Africa

The former Scottish rugby international also raised concerns about Springbok player fatigue heading into the four-Test series in South Africa

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Former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton believes the All Blacks possess the physical tools and competitive edge required to hand the Springboks their first defeat of the year when the two sides meet in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series.

Hamilton made his views clear on The Big Jim Show podcast, stating that New Zealand are the only team in world rugby currently capable of defeating South Africa. He stopped short of predicting a series win for the visitors, but was confident the All Blacks could claim at least one Test victory on South African soil.

Both sides arrive at the series unbeaten following the Nations Championship. The Springboks defeated England, Scotland and Wales in the opening half of the competition, while New Zealand claimed victories against France, Italy and Ireland.

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie is expected to confirm his final 44-man touring squad on Monday, as a 43-man Springbok group assembles in Johannesburg on Sunday ahead of an Argentina Test on 8 August before the four-match series begins.

Hamilton backs All Blacks forward pack

Hamilton believes New Zealand's forward pack has made significant strides under the guidance of forwards coach Jason Ryan, particularly in the scrum and lineout. He argued that those improvements were clear during the All Blacks' performances against Ireland and provided the platform for their backs to launch dangerous attacking moves.

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Hamilton also pointed to the increased aggression within the All Blacks' pack as a major asset ahead of the series against the Springboks. He said the side has become far more direct around close-quarter carries and praised the quality and physical presence of the forwards.

The former lock singled out players such as Luke Jacobson for their uncompromising approach, saying New Zealand now possesses the edge and toughness needed to challenge South Africa. According to Hamilton, the All Blacks have developed the physicality, intensity and combative mindset required to match the Springboks, leaving them well prepared for the highly anticipated series in South Africa.

Springbok fatigue a concern

Although the Springboks have been boosted by the return of experienced leaders Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi, Jim Hamilton believes player fatigue could still become a major factor in the upcoming series.

The former Scotland international argued that several South African stars, including Damian Willemse, have logged significantly more game time than the All Blacks after demanding United Rugby Championship campaigns. In his view, the extended workload could test the Springboks as they prepare for one of their toughest assignments of the season.

Hamilton acknowledged that New Zealand have also come through Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship, but insisted South Africa's players have faced an even more gruelling schedule. He suggested the challenge for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will be managing the squad's workload while selecting a side capable of matching the All Blacks.

Source: Briefly News