ZimParks temporarily restricted access to Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Rainforest after an elephant was spotted roaming the popular tourist area

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority warned tourists, residents and tour operators not to enter the restricted zone or approach the animal

Wildlife teams are actively monitoring the elephant's movements as authorities decide when it is safe to reopen the site

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Victoria Falls has issued a warning to tourists. Image: @JoSon

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Rainforest has been partially closed to visitors. The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) issued the restriction on Tuesday, 22 July 2026, after an elephant was reported moving through the popular tourist attraction.

The closure is precautionary. ZimParks confirmed it was not responding to an attack but rather acting to prevent any dangerous encounter between visitors and the animal. The authority stated that safeguarding both people and wildlife guided the decision.

ZimParks Warns Tourists to Stay Out

ZimParks issued a firm public notice urging all members of the public to stay away from the restricted zone. Tourists, local residents and tour operators were specifically told not to approach the elephant or interfere with wildlife management efforts already underway.

Visitors already on site were advised to follow all instructions from ZimParks personnel and other officials present at the location. The authority made clear that cooperation from the tourism industry is essential while the situation is being managed. Wildlife teams are actively tracking the elephant's movements within the rainforest area. ZimParks said normal access will only be restored once officials are satisfied that conditions are safe for visitors and staff.

"Members of the public are urged not to enter the restricted area, approach the elephant, or interfere with ongoing wildlife management efforts.”

Victoria Falls and Its Place on the African Map

Victoria Falls sits along the Zambezi River which forms the natural boundary between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The waterfall spans both countries, with visitors able to access it from Victoria Falls Town on the Zimbabwean side or from Livingstone in Zambia. It remains one of the most visited natural attractions on the continent.

ZimParks said further updates would be shared through its official channels once the situation develops. The authority reaffirmed its commitment to balancing public safety with the conservation of Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage.

The elephant was spotted in the tourist area. Image: @Neil Emmerson

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News