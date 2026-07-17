Married at First Sight Mzansi season three bride Nompumelelo Sobopha said she joined the show after growing disillusioned with conventional dating

Sobopha, an entrepreneur, admitted she felt shocked but curious when she first saw her husband, Hlulani Ngobeni, at the altar

The young TV personality said viewers can expect an authentic, relatable journey full of surprises as the season unfolds

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Nompumelelo Sobopha spoke about her decision to join 'Married at First Sight.' Images: Jabu_Macdonald, blackmluja

Source: Twitter

Married at First Sight star Nompumelelo Sobopha admitted that the idea of marrying a complete stranger was not scary. After years of frustrating experiences in the dating scene, she decided that handing the decision to relationship experts made more sense than continuing on her own.

Sobopha is one of the brides on season three of the South African reality series that follows singles who agree to marry partners chosen by experts, meeting each other for the very first time at the altar.

"I was tired of the usual dating scene and thought, 'Why not let the experts take a shot?' Sometimes the biggest risks lead to the best stories.'"

The 24-year-old hairdresser and make-up artist has built her business through sheer determination after suffering one of life's earliest tragedies. She lost both of her parents in an accident when she was only three years old. That resilience, she says, is what gave her the courage to step into such an unconventional experience.

What drew her to the format was its emphasis on deliberate, intentional love rather than surface-level attraction.

"I loved that it challenged people to be intentional about love instead of just chasing chemistry. It felt like stepping out of my comfort zone for something meaningful."

Her first look at her husband, Hlulani Ngobeni, at the altar brought a whirlwind of emotions.

"I won't lie, I was a bit shocked! But I was also curious and excited to see where the journey would take us."

Walking down the aisle, she described the experience as one of the most nerve-racking moments of her life, a cocktail of nerves, excitement and hope that it would all be worth it. It was also the moment she suffered a panic attack in front of the congregation.

Nompumelelo Sobopha says she was tired of conventional dating. Image: blackmluja

Source: Twitter

Nompumelelo Sobopha describes her ideal husband

Beyond the spectacle of the experiment, Sobopha has a clear picture of the kind of partner she is searching for. Grand gestures are not on her list.

"I want someone who's kind, emotionally mature, funny and consistent. A man who makes me feel safe enough to be completely myself."

Her approach going into the marriage was grounded in openness. She reminded herself to trust the process and remain receptive to whatever unfolded, including the unexpected.

Mpilo Mseleku speaks on Izingane Zesthembu

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared that Mpilo Mseleku opened up about what viewers can expect as Izingane Zesthembu returns for its fourth season

The reality TV star said she has grown emotionally since the past seasons and will show a more vulnerable side this time around.

Source: Briefly News