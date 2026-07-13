Mpilo Mseleku opened up about what viewers can expect as the hit series Izingane Zesthembu returns for its fourth season

The reality TV star said she has grown emotionally since the past seasons and will show a more vulnerable side this time around

Mpilo described season four as the "realest" yet, promising viewers growth, resilience and family depth beyond just drama

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Mpilo Mseleku opened up about what viewers can expect as ‘Izingane Zesthembu’ makes an epic return. Image: u._enhle

Source: Instagram

Mpilo Mseleku is done holding back. The daughter of polygamist businessman Musa Mseleku has opened up about what fans can expect when Izingane Zesthembu makes its long-awaited return for a fourth season on 20 August 2026.

Speaking to Sowetan, Mpilo said she is in a completely different headspace compared to where she was in earlier seasons, and that shift will be visible on screen.

"I've grown emotionally. I've become more comfortable with expressing how I feel instead of keeping everything bottled up. Within my family, I've also learned that my voice matters and it's okay to stand firm in what I feel while still loving and respecting the people around me."

Watch the Izingane Zesthembu promo video below.

Mpilo prepares for her most vulnerable season yet

Viewers have grown accustomed to a version of Mpilo who keeps her guard up, but season four will apparently change that. She confirmed she will be noticeably more emotional and open this time, giving fans a closer look at the pain she carries and how she works through it. She added that honesty is at the centre of her approach this season, both with herself and those closest to her.

Being a public figure has not always been easy for Mpilo. She admitted that one of the toughest parts of reality television is dealing with audiences who form strong opinions based on brief, edited moments.

"I've learned that not every opinion deserves my attention. People will always have something to say, whether it's positive or negative. As long as I know my truth and the people close to me know who I am, I try not to let outside opinions define me."

Mpilo, who recently made headlines over the ongoing tension with her father, described the upcoming season as the most authentic the show has ever been. Rather than leaning purely on conflict and controversy, she said it captures something deeper, including personal growth, the complexity of long-standing family bonds, friendships, and the resilience it takes to navigate all of it.

She will be joined on screen by her brother Mpumelelo and his wives, as well as their siblings, Sne, Lwandle, Mnini, Abongwe, Owami, Mawane and Thando when the show airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Mpilo Mseleku says the fourth season of 'Izingane Zesthembu' will be her most vulnerable yet. Image: u._enhle

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku dragged for post about single mothers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's controversial take on men who marry women with children.

Social media dragged the famous polygamist for his perceived hypocrisy and dismissive attitude toward baby mamas.

Source: Briefly News