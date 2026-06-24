Musa Mseleku found himself at the centre of viral outrage after sharing his daughter Mpilo's latest pictures on his social media page

His followers and fans of his reality show were the least bit impressed by his gesture and touching message, accusing him of attempting to do damage control

The outrage stems from the famous polygamist's actions after he was accused of neglecting Mpilo simply because he wasn't on good terms with Thobile "MaKhumalo"

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Musa Mseleku posted Mpilo's photos months after humiliating her on television. Images: musamseleku, u._enhle

Source: Instagram

No matter how many times Musa Mseleku tries to move forward, social media never fails to remind him of his past actions that led to the strain in his family.

Despite the ending of his famous reality show, Uthando Nesthembu, the show remains a major talking point among loyal viewers who've witnessed some of the Mselekus' highs and lows; however, it was Musa's treatment of his daughter, Mpiloenhle "Mpilo," in the final episodes that sobered many viewers up.

On 24 June 2026, the polygamist posted lovely photos of his daughter on his Instagram page. They were accompanied by a caption from the businessman, emphasising his pride in having a daughter like her.

"I am a proud father to have a daughter. Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku."

However, the gesture was met with cold reactions from followers, who immediately recalled how Mseleku had effectively rejected his daughter simply because he wasn't on good terms with her stepmother, Thobile "MaKhumalo."

Musa Mseleku posted a touching shoutout to his daughter, Mpilo, but was met with criticism. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

During the final episode of Uthando Nesthembu, Mseleku held a meeting with his first four wives, during which he revealed that he would be organising coming-of-age ceremonies for two of his children, Abongwe and Lwandle. He emphasised that because he and MaKhumalo still weren't seeing eye-to-eye, Mpilo would not receive a ceremony.

Despite being confronted by MaNgwabe, who accused him of punishing his own daughter for something that had nothing to do with her, Mseleku stood his ground.

Neither Mpilo nor her stepmother addressed the situation directly; however, their social media pages were riddled with cryptic posts that sparked intense debates about where they stood with the polygamist.

The second-hand pain of being rejected remains fresh in many people's minds, and Musa Mseleku's latest post has only added fuel to the fire. Instead of softening hearts, the proud fatherly gesture backfired completely, with fans refusing to let the businessman rewrite history. They flooded his comment section to remind him that a sweet Instagram caption cannot erase the cold reality of punishing his own daughter on national television.

See Musa Mseleku's post below.

Social media calls out Musa Mseleku

The comment section erupted as fans and followers slammed Musa Mseleku over his treatment of his daughter.

botlemonare wrote:

"The rejected child. She doesn’t deserve the treatment you give her. The first to graduate, but you have done nothing for her."

mamafelleng_fashions said:

"I wonder if she is proud to have a father who makes her suffer because things aren't going well with her mom. Poor child."

lolazk10 asked:

"Did you organise her ceremony?"

itzz_kayelliott said:

"He likes to post old pictures now, saying he's proud of her, but on TV he speaks nonsense."

langelihle8830 wrote:

"You're really annoying. Please leave Mpilo and her mom alone!"

Musa Mseleku gears up to host Mnakwethu

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku speaking about the new season of Mnakwethu.

The businessman and reality TV star said viewers had plenty to look forward to on the show, emphasising that they should expect something new.

Source: Briefly News