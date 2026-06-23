Bravo B's baby mama recently emerged from the shadows to give social media a clear picture of her relationship with the former Big Brother Mzansi star

Speaking in a candid interview, Nhlanzeko Nxumalo alleged that she struggled throughout her pregnancy, even after giving birth, accusing her baby daddy of not being supportive

She further alleged that she suffered relentless cyberbullying from Bravo B's supporters, adding to the drama that had accumulated from their relationship

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'BBMzansi' star Bravo B's baby mama opened up about their troubled relationship and the harassment she endured. Images: lindo_bravob

Source: Instagram

Despite his career taking off, Lindokuhle "Bravo B" Nsele's former partner reveals that things are far from rosy behind the scenes. Speaking in the latest episode of Engineer Your Life on 23 June 2026, Nhlanzeko Nxumalo explained that her life had turned upside down after Bravo became a celebrity.

Nxumalo opened up about her relationship with the former Big Brother Mzansi star, revealing that they met and started dating in 2022. Two years later, as he was preparing to leave for the competition, she fell pregnant with their son.

She explained that although housemates are not allowed to have their phones, she sent Bravo updates about their child.

After his first eviction, Nxumalo revealed that their relationship had gone sour, claiming that the reality TV star was falling short on his responsibilities as a father and partner.

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"I fell pregnant in January and gave birth in September, but I don't remember him sending me money to go to the clinic, money for my cravings, money for scans... Once I fell pregnant, nothing went well after that. We weren't getting along, so I thought I was carrying a boy."

Nhlanzeko revealed that her former partner's family gave her their word that they would help with the child, but also fell short on their promises once her son was born.

Watch Nhlanzeko Nxumalo's interview below.

Nhlanzeko Nxumalo claims "shippers" abused her

Although the couple later managed to iron out their issues, Bravo B's return to Big Brother was the beginning of the end of their relationship, explaining that while she was taking care of their son, living with his family and campaigning for his votes, he had established a relationship with Trixie and had a strong fan base of shippers behind them. She later broke off their relationship through a voice note.

Nxumalo claimed she was often insulted by the couple's supporters on social media, but never retaliated. However, her final straw came when she learned that the shippers wanted to donate to her child. Bravo, who was in a much better financial position, had opened up about having once failed to appropriately support his son. Nxumalo revealed that she rejected the gifts.

"Those people insulted me. If I were ever to take those things for my son, I knew they were going to insult me about it, too. I don't want anything involving the child."

She further reached out to his management, pleading that they not involve her son in their affairs. She further explained that her family was not even aware of what was going on.

Nhlanzeko revealed that she once had to lie about who she was to Bravo to protect his image, saying she introduced herself to some people as his sister.

She concluded that she knows that his supporters will not stop harassing her, but asked them to mind their business, emphasising that she was merely speaking on behalf of her child.

Bravo B's baby mama claims she was harassed by his and Trixie's supporters. Image: simphiwe2724

Source: Instagram

Thandeka Tshabalala unleashes her lawyers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thandeka Tshabalala lawyering up following the wave of online attacks.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star's legal team addressed the cyberbullying she was facing, claiming it was affecting her livelihood. However, social media users were anything but sympathetic.

Source: Briefly News