Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Bravo B has joined the cast of SABC1's Uzalo

The former reality TV star will portray the character of Lindokuhle Nsele as Dr Zungu

Fans of the TV show commented on Nsele's latest character

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'Big Brother Mzansi's Bravo B secures a role in 'Uzalo'. Images: Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Bravo B, real name Lindokuhle Nsele, has scored a role in SABC1's award-winning TV show Uzalo.

Nsele is the latest star to join the SABC1 soapie after former Gomora actor Thulani Mtsweni, who secured the role of Pondo.

The SABC1 soapie confirmed the reality TV star's role on its X account on Monday, 15 June 2026.

"Tomorrow on #Uzalo! KwaMashu is buzzing…and word is, a Bee is about to land on our screens. Introducing Bravo B (Lindokuhle Nsele) as Dr Zungu! Tomorrow at 20:30 on SABC 1," said the show.

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South Africans comment on Bravo B's role

@AluSuks replied:

"Bro really survived the cancel culture; his ancestors worked overtime for real. I thought it was over for him when he was caught in 4k planning to rape drunk girls. Shout out, Bravo Bee, we all deserve a second chance in life."

@missxoz commented:

"This show has become unwatchable, so much chaos, hiring everyone who speaks Zulu without talent, new faces every week with no direction."

@LerrieMuso65302 responded:

"The biggest bee is about to bless our screens."

@ThuliMajol55624 replied:

"Give me Dr Zungu. I can't wait! #Uzalo."

@EyeInTheSystem reacted:

"As a woman, I will not watch a show that features a deadbeat."

@Nomfund54386316 said:

"I cannot wait to watch my fav. A reminder has been set."

@pearl_zwan54507 replied:

"The king of Bees is ifikile madoda."

@SandiM1809 reacted:

"The biggest Bee himself is coming to our screens, and we are ready."

@evesmaGatsheni commented:

"Look at God of Bravo B, the King of the Beenation."

@ThuleBhengu responded:

"ZaloChella X. The biggest bee Sebenza bafo."

@NomfundoMazwide wrote:

"The Biggest Bee, we will be there!"

@MissSasah responded:

"Bravo B debuts on Uzalo! I'm going back to watching just for Lindokuhle."

@RethabilWaPheyo said:

"He must remember to support his child. What exactly is this show promoting? Sies."

@LillyMpepo28695 responded:

"It can only be him, the biggest. Uzalo, we are back like we never left before."

@nomsadubek replied:

"A redemption we never thought we gonna see. Proud of you, Bravo."

@RenamileM commented:

"Love this for Bravo B. God of redemption, I hail you."

@LebohangNgweny1 reacted:

"Aykhale, I can’t wait to see him."

@mdlalose8791 responded:

"Give me Zungu. I can't wait for the biggest."

@PMatabooe98774 reacted:

"The biggest bee is about to be seen on our screens @UzaloSabc."

'Big Brother Mzansi' congratulates Bravo B on joining 'Uzalo'. Image: BigBrotherMzansi

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi: Trixie apologises to Bravo B for kissing Que

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi housemate Trixie broke down in tears as she apologised to Bravo B after kissing fellow contestant Que.

The emotional moment followed the revelation of the kiss by host Smash Afrika, catching Bravo B off guard.

Trixie insisted the kiss meant nothing and said she never.

Source: Briefly News