Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 housemate, Trixie, was a guest on the YouTube podcast Engineer Your Life

While there, she spoke about an array of topics, including substance abuse, marriage, divorce and finding love again

One thing that stood out for viewers was her words about Bravo B, and the reactions came flooding in

'Big Brother Mzansi' housemates Trixie and Bravo B were a trending topic for most of the season. Image: LifeAfterBBMzansi

Source: Twitter

The Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa house was thoroughly entertaining, with many relationships forming and crumbling. One of them was Trixie and Bravo B, who brought romance and drama to the show.

Former housemate Trixie was a guest on the YouTube podcast Engineer Your Life, where she spoke about her life on and off the show.

Trixie speaks on Bravo B

In an episode that premiered on Thursday, 16 April 2026, Trixie spoke about her issues with substance abuse, being married before the age of 21 and then ultimately getting a divorce, to rejection and finding the love of her life again.

"I love Bravo. What drew me to him was the fact that he was into his culture and respectful of his family. He never looked at me in a sleazy way, not even once, in that house," she said.

Trixie said people would say negative things about her to try to sway Bravo away from her. Other housemates would speak about her past marriage, and the fact that she has tattoos, some associated that with her being a gangster.

"He treated me with high regard even though people were saying things about me...he blocked the noise."

She further added that it was expected of her to love him the same way he loves her because of his nature. This is all despite her kissing Que.

In the clip shared by @EngineerYLPod, Trixie was quoted as saying, "Loving Bravo B healed me."

Mzansi reacted to Trixie's confession

Trixie appreciated Bravo B despite there being drama in the house. Image: Mzansimagic

Source: UGC

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from online users:

@sharakazi laughed:

"I remember Bravo saying he has a wife back home uTrixie wagowa sametime to the point where she even cried ko Ashay. Brixie, when I catch you nina."

@nono21277273384 asked:

"Oh, Trixies was going through it, went to the girlies, went to Ashay the next day, they are lovey dovey. Ashay was like so we are the fools?"

@Mphoriaaza said:

"Honestly, Bravo respected her in that house. I'm happy she knows that and appreciates it."

@Mphoriaaza asked:

"Even the time when Bravo was talking to Dene at night. She went to Ashay what was going on there?"

@nonkululek89465 said:

"Yhooo, she was a mess that day, and Didi alluded to Bhuti having a wife, hhayi my girl was departing. Hence, Ashay didn’t think this relationship was for real."

Trixie apologises for kissing Que

In a previous report from Briefly News, Trixie finally sat down with Bravo B to apologise for kissing Velile “Que” Nongogo during a pool party, a moment that has since become one of the season’s most talked-about incidents.

What made the situation even more painful was how Bravo B found out.

Source: Briefly News