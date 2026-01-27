Big Brother Mzansi housemate Trixie broke down in tears as she apologised to Bravo B after kissing fellow contestant Que

The emotional moment followed the revelation of the kiss by host Smash Afrika, catching Bravo B off guard

Trixie insisted the kiss meant nothing and said she never intended to hurt Bravo B, but Bravo remained disappointed

Trixie apologised to Bravo B for kissing Que. Image: Big Brother Mzansi

Source: Twitter

Drama continues to unfold in the Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa house, and this time it centres around Trixie, Bravo B and a kiss that has shaken their growing connection.

After days of tension in the newly returned 6th edition, Trixie finally sat down with Bravo B to apologise for kissing Velile “Que” Nongogo during a pool party, a moment that has since become one of the season’s most talked-about incidents.

What made the situation even more painful was how Bravo B found out.

Instead of hearing it directly from Trixie, the kiss was revealed on the show by host Smash Afrika, leaving Bravo B visibly uncomfortable and blindsided.

The revelation sparked awkwardness in the house and forced Trixie to confront the fallout of her actions.

A tearful apology in the laundry room

In a quiet but emotional conversation while doing laundry, Trixie opened up to Bravo B and admitted that kissing Que was a mistake.

Fighting back tears, she apologised for hurting him and reassured him that the kiss meant nothing to her.

Trixie explained that she never intended to disrespect Bravo B or their growing bond, adding that she regretted not addressing the situation sooner.

Her emotional state made it clear that the weight of the incident had been sitting heavily on her, especially after seeing Bravo B’s reaction.

Bravo B, whose real name is Lindokuhle Nsele, listened as Trixie spoke, although it was evident that the situation had left him conflicted. While he did not explode in anger, the disappointment was hard to miss.

Why this kiss hit differently

Bravo B later shared with other housemates that he did not have an issue with Trixie’s earlier kiss with Ofentse during the first week of the show, mainly because they were not close at the time.

However, the kiss with Que felt different, as it happened after he and Trixie had already started building a deeper connection.

This distinction added another layer to the drama, highlighting how emotional boundaries in the Big Brother house can shift quickly as relationships evolve under constant surveillance.

An apology under pressure

Trixie also acknowledged that she and Bravo B had never talked about the kiss until it was brought up on the show, adding to the awkwardness and hurt.

Bravo B had told other housemates that he had no issue with Trixie’s earlier kiss with Ofentse in week one because they weren’t close at the time.

'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 6 views Trixie kissed Bravo B while he slept nearby. Image: idolssa.net

Source: UGC

BBMzansi's Mmeli and Thandeka's video fuels romance rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Mmeli had social media buzzing when he fueled romance rumours on the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 installation.

The former Big Brother Titans star was spotted cuddling and flirting with KZN-born bookkeeper Thandeka. Viewers of the reality TV show commented on the duo's clips and journey on social media.

Source: Briefly News