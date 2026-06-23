Social media has reignited the apparent feud between Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka after the rapper claimed he had never been approached by any of his haters in real life

Footage from his first encounter with Sol surfaced online, showing the podcaster's excitement to meet Mufasa. Fans compared the interaction with Sol's apparent hate for the rapper, claiming he only hated him online but was a fan in real life

Critics flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the awkwardness of the men's encounter, with some attempting to clear Sol's name from the hater allegations

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Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka’s awkward first encounter resurfaced. Images: casspernyovest, Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

Footage from Cassper Nyovest's first encounter with Sol Phenduka resurfaced online and ignited a spirited debate among fans of the famous entertainers.

On 22 June 2026, the Tito Mboweni rapper boasted about his star power on X (formerly Twitter), claiming he had never met any of his haters in real life despite facing constant criticism on social media. He concluded that this meant that everyone was a fan of his and the hating was merely for online engagement.

"I have never met a hater in real life! Everybody is a fan."

This was confirmed by a follower, 33Music_Plug, who shared a video from Mufasa's first encounter with Sol Phenduka. The footage captured the podcaster's excitement to meet Cassper, only to be given the cold shoulder by the rap superstar and accused of apparently making foul remarks about the rapper.

In the video, Cassper is seen with his entourage, along with his best friend, Carpo, who makes several attempts to restrict Sol from going near his friend. From the moment he saw Mufasa, the podcaster went into a frenzy, trying to embrace the rapper, playfully tugging on his shoulder and even reciting some of his raps while repeatedly shouting, "I love you, bro." This is where the famous "Nyoviolis" name was coined. But it was clear from Cassper's reaction that the advances were not welcome.

Cassper Nyovest gave Sol Phenduka the cold shoulder when they first met and accused the podcaster of being fake. Images: casspernyovest, Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

The video pans out to a parking lot where the rapper vents to his crew about Sol's behaviour, calling him out for being a hater on his podcast, but changing his tone when he sees him in person.

"Why do these people act like that? When they're on their podcast, they say stuff, but when they see me, it's 'I love you, I love you.'"

Cassper said it was best to keep things cordial without the need to be "extra," claiming Sol was tugging him to the point of almost losing his diamond earring. He admitted that he was uncomfortable and wanted to even punch the podcaster for how he was handling him.

Watch the viral video below.

Fans react to Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest video

Cassper Nyovest's supporters called out Sol Phenduka and several of the rapper's critics for their failure to keep the same energy when they see the rapper in person.

TheoMosaqa_said:

"Lol, this is embarrassing. The way they always trash-talk this man, but when they see him, they are actually true fans. Lol."

TolomSiphe reacted:

"I respect Cass for this."

Meanwhile, fans of the podcaster came to his defence, arguing that he was never a hater to begin with.

FanaticBARCAFC said:

"Sol doesn’t hate Cass. Y'all just be doing anything for engagements. Having a different opinion on someone’s music that they put out is not hating. No one likes all the songs put out by their favourite artist, and if they do, they’re lying."

wiseysiya2 asked:

"So Cassper is angry at Sol for saying that his song was wack compared to the hits he has released? Even after Sol has always said he has been a fan of Nyoviolis. So he was supposed to say it's a hit? Cas can do better than that, he has money, why be a drama king?"

Cassper Nyovest speaks on DJ Sumbody's murder

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared the rapper's reaction to the alleged reason his friend DJ Sumbody was murdered.

Online users accused Mufasa of having known about the late DJ's shady dealings that led to his assassination, and his reaction to the allegations raised questions

Source: Briefly News