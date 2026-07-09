Peet Viljoen claimed that he had instituted legal proceedings against the State and is seeking half a billion rand

Peet argued that he is not a flight risk, saying he voluntarily chose to return to South Africa despite allegedly knowing he could face arrest

Peet’s R500 million lawsuit claim sparked debate online, with some South Africans questioning his legal strategy and financial situation

Peet Viljoen announced a R500 million lawsuit against the State. Image: melviljoen

Source: Instagram

Former reality TV star Peet Viljoen has shared his intention to take legal action against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). He made the announcement in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court as his bail application finally got underway.

Peet made this third appearance before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, as his bail hearing finally got underway, following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport. The hearing, which was initially set to start on Friday, 26 June 2026, was postponed after Peet Viljoen dismissed his lawyer and said that he had appointed senior counsel to handle his bail application. In the meantime, however, Advocate André Steenkamp has been reappointed after Peet's new legal representative fell through.

Peet Viljoen sues NPA for R500 million

During the proceedings, Advocate André Steenkamp read out Peet Viljoen's affidavit explaining why he believes he should be granted bail. Kolbe told the court that Peet Viljoen intended to sue the NPA for a mouthwatering R500 million for wrongful prosecution.

“I’m also in the process of suing the NPA for R500 million regarding the contraventions of my constitutional rights. The summons has already been issued. I believe that the State’s case against me is weak and flawed and I intend to deal successfully with the case and sue them for damages,” Advocate Steenkamp said.

Watch the video below:

Peet Viljoen explains why he believes he deserves bail

Peet also maintained that he is not a flight risk. He argued that, despite allegedly learning that he would be arrested upon returning to South Africa, he still chose to be deported back home instead of trying to remain outside the country's reach.

“At about 1 June 2026, my wife informed me that the NPA planned on arresting me if I should return to South Africa. I requested the immigration court in the USA to deport me to South Africa when I could’ve asked to be deported to Mexico, with which South Africa has no extradition treaty. This is not the actions of a fugitive of justice,” Advocate Steenkamp added.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Peet Viljoen’s R500 million lawsuit

Peet Viljoen's announcement that he plans to sue the NPA for R500 million sparked a myriad of reactions online.

Here are some of the comments:

@levins4176 said:

“You don't get to choose which country you get deported to. By default, you are deported to your country of origin unless another country has arranged to take you. Oh, and by the way, Mexico only takes Mexican citizens. Nice try at deflection, Viljoen.”

@callingoutshxt commented:

“This man's audaciousness is CRIMINAL. How can you be this thick and arrogant and still expect handouts?”

@Khanyi_Magubane remarked:

“He wants to sue the state for half a billion rand but can't afford his own legal fees. Make it make sense! 🤷🏾”

Mzansi reacted after Peet Viljoen announced his R500 million lawsuit. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Peet Viljoen throws Mel Viljoen under the bus

During the same court proceedings, Peet Viljoen blamed his wife, Mel Viljoen, for their arrest in the United States following an alleged shoplifting incident, as reported by Briefly News.

The publication previously reported that CCTV footage showed that he played a significant role in the alleged shoplifting incident.

Source: Briefly News