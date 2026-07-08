Peet Viljoen appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, for his bail hearing

The disbarred lawyer, who faces over 400 charges tied to a R100m property fraud scheme, made a shocking claim in court

Social media users flooded X with scepticism, with many expressing disbelief over this claim, due to Peet's past remarks

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Peet Viljoen made fresh claims during his bail hearing. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Facebook

Social media was up in arms following Peet Viljoen's bail application hearing, which took place on Wednesday, 18 July 2026. The disbarred lawyer appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where he made several claims, including why he and Mel Viljoen fled to the United States.

According to eNCA Senior Reporter @Sli_Masikane, who shared live updates on the bail application on X, Peet made a claim about armed men who had intimidated him and his wife, Mel. The reaction on X has been overwhelmingly disbelieving, with many users pointing out the couple's history of controversial remarks about South Africa, especially non-whites.

Bail hearing claims raise eyebrows

Peet Viljoen was arrested by the Hawks at OR Tambo International Airport on 16 June 2026, moments after landing back in Mzansi. He faces more than 400 charges, including fraud, perjury, forgery and theft, in connection with an alleged R100 million Johannesburg Metro Properties scheme that reportedly dates back 16 years.

What sent social media into a spin, however, was the allegation that Viljoen was intimidated by armed black men, a claim that many South Africans dismissed as a deliberate attempt to gain sympathy. The timing of the claim, combined with the couple's previously reported disparaging comments about South Africa and its people, struck a raw nerve.

Mzansi reacts to Peet's claims

The claim drew a flood of commentary from users who were not inclined to extend any grace to the Viljoens. The responses under Sli's post were blunt and, at times, biting. Here is what South Africans had to say:

@Mahazard11 laughed:

"The funny thing about these two is that they think they are Nelson and Winnie Mandela of our time."

@ketshedile_ stated:

"They look so miserable for people who were spitting on South Africa, and its people. Life is humbling them so hard!"

@sikhulile was shook:

"They had to bring the race card, this one has no shame."

@ProudZuluWoman alleged:

"How can they not be threatened? They just threaten them with guns and take nothing? Seems like throwing a race card to qualify to leave SA, which backfired big time."

@bubbbIegumm questioned:

"And he decided not to report to the police?"

Peet Viljoen made claims of threats by black men with AK47s. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Facebook

Peet Viljoen's racist remarks resurface

In a previous report from Briefly News, Peet Viljoen's past remarks came back to haunt him. A resurfaced video shows Peet Viljoen making racist remarks about black South Africans and other non-whites.

After his arrest, people have been dissecting his harsh words towards other races, despite his denial of his alleged racism. His remarks did not sit well with many people.

Source: Briefly News