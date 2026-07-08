A video of Zimbabwean businessman and tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, aka Sir Wicknell, allegedly celebrating President Emmerson Mnangagwa's highly controversial new law extending his presidential term

His celebration on a private jet while showing off Hermès luxury items has sparked intense outrage online.

The lavish display drew sharp criticism from South Africans who called out Zimbabweans living in SA for not standing up against corruption back home

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Wicknell Chivayo celebrated President Mnangagwa's extended rule as president. Image: Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

Sir Wicknell, a larger-than-life socialite who is deeply connected to Zimbabwe's ruling circles and frequently seen in the president's company, set social media alight. He posted a video of himself flaunting a lifestyle that many say is deeply at odds with the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans.

The clip, shared by the account @CMukungunugwa on X, shows the bald, bearded tycoon dressed in a white shirt and dark navy vest dancing, pumping his fists, and singing about President Mnangagwa's expected 2030 rule. The interior featured cream leather seats and a Hermès-branded blanket draped casually over one of the chairs, making his display of wealth impossible to miss.

Sir Wicknell happy for Emmerson Mnangagwa

The video quickly gained traction, not because viewers were impressed, but because of the timing and context. Zimbabwe continues to battle a severe economic crisis, with rampant corruption and widespread poverty under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. The backlash was swift, and much of it came from South Africa, where a large Zimbabwean diaspora community settled. South African users did not hold back, with several directing their frustration at Zimbabweans who live abroad while the situation at home worsens. Watch the video that sparked the debate:

SA slams Wicknell Chivayo

South Africans and Zimbabweans online had plenty to say. The video reignited conversations about accountability in Zimbabwe and whether the diaspora has a responsibility to push for change at home rather than building lives abroad while those left behind continue to suffer. Read the comments below:

ZANU-PF has remained in power in Zimbabwe since independence. Image: Zinyange Auntony

Source: Getty Images

@KutlwanoMatabog wrote:

"Zimbabwe needs someone or a group that is going to stand up for the citizens rights and the people must back them up. March and March‼️"

@wandy_motlhamme said:

"😅😂 Where are the clever Zimbabweans, they have a loud mouth in South Africa but just look how he's mocking poor Zimbabweans, and they know they won't do anything about it because they are cowards and ran away to SA."

@NNE1628880 added:

"But you are busy fighting to stay in South Africa instead of taking to the street about Mnangagwa. You have big mouth in SA."

@Ozza_T reacted:

"Zimbabweans? Go home and beat these people up hawu!"

@WonderMahlobo noted:

"Zimbabweans are allowing this."

@Cindyswa_m wrote:

"This is not AI? Lmao 😭 Zimbabwean people are not angry enough for me."

@AndyCocaine said: "

Celebrating corruption is crazy 😭😭😭😭"

Breakdown of Zim tycoon's R91m donation

Briefly News previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo, a Zimbabwean businessman, celebrated his 43rd birthday on 22 November, 2025 and decided to share R91 million with his community. After seeing a list of what he had donated, many internet users familiar with Wicknell's work applauded his generosity.

Seen as controversial by some, the philanthropist has ties to the country's ruling party, ZANU–PF, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a fact that may raise concerns about political influence over charitable actions.

Wicknell dedicated his birthday to "uplifting women, strengthening national structures, and supporting President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030," according to the Instagram account @zanupf__2024. He honoured the ZANU–PF Women’s League, Young Women 4ED, his church community, and the schools that shaped him during his formative years

Source: Briefly News