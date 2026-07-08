A South African woman travelled from SA to Zimbabwe to attend a family wedding and shared the full experience on TikTok

She explored Gweru, tried mopani worms, and shared her experience including sadza, dancing, and leading up a traditional wedding ceremony

Viewers said the video was a reminder that love crosses borders, especially amid the March and March movement

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A South African in Zimbabwe for a wedding shared her experience. Image: @hlatsi.vilakazi

Source: TikTok

A South African woman travelled to Zimbabwe to attend a wedding and brought her followers along for every moment, from biting into mopani worms at the border to dancing the night away in matching traditional dresses.

TikToker @hlatsi.vilakazi posted the vlog on 3 July 2026, documenting her cross-border trip to Gweru, Zimbabwe. The video quickly gained traction, not just for its warmth and humour, but because it landed at a time when South Africa's March and March movement reignited debates about Zimbabwean nationals living in the country.

The clip captures her crossing into Zimbabwe with luggage in tow, passing a stone-wall "Welcome" sign, and exploring Gweru's city centre, known for its distinctive green tower. Along the way, she squeezed in schoolwork the night before departure, joking about being "delusional" from the all-nighters.

South African explores Gweru

One of the standout moments came when @hlatsi.vilakazi tried mopani worms, rating them an 8 out of 10 with an exaggerated reaction that had viewers laughing. She also explored Gweru, visiting some notable sites. On the wedding day, traditional plates of sadza, chicken, fish, and greens were laid out, and family members arrived in ceremonial attire.

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The creator also highlighted a fascinating detail: the widespread use of US dollar bills for everyday purchases and customary proceeding. Family members offered the bride money during the ceremony. While using USD cash was amazing and a bit surprising to the South Africa as a traveler, it is a normal part of the local economy due to Zimbabwe's multi-currency system.The celebrations carried peacefully into the night as the family got to know each each ther over food and dancing. Watch the full Zimbabwe wedding vlog below:

Mzansi and Zimbabweans applaud wedding

The video resonated deeply with diaspora viewers and those who simply appreciated the cultural snapshot:

The wedding in Zimbabwe touched viewers on TikTok. Image: Adriana Coulson

Source: UGC

@Donny said:

"All I can say is using dollars here in Zim when you're from South Africa is confusing but you'll get used to it."

@Nomkay wrote:

"Welcome muroora🥰"

@Mimi0202 shared:

"Oooh you did the things tu. It is beautiful, I'm sure makoti is happy 🥰"

@robinmunei reacted with a sticker and added:

"This made me miss home shame. Gweru 054"

@🌞shine commented:

"Love winning over Dudula. Congratulations 💐💐💐"

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Online users had a lot to say about a South African woman who decided to make her way to Malawi for the sake of love.

A South African medical doctor left people first needed after him decided to visit a healthcare facility in Zimbabwe in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News