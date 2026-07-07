A South African logistics company has announced the sudden passing of one of its co-founders

She was remembered for the warmth and dedication she brought to both the business and the people around her

Tributes poured in from friends, colleagues and clients, with many sharing just how deeply she'll be missed

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A logistics business co-founder. Images: @angela.iorio2/Facebook

Source: Facebook

South African logistics company Cargo Compass SA is mourning the loss of one of its own after announcing the death of co-founder Angela Iorio. The company shared the news on its Facebook page on 6 July 2026, alongside a memorial photo, with the message:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved co-founder, Angela Iorio."

Angela was born on 10 October 1964 and passed away on 4 July 2026. In its tribute, Cargo Compass SA called her someone whose kindness, generosity and vibrant spirit touched the lives of everyone she met.

The company said she would be remembered not only for what she built, but for the warmth and joy she brought into every room she walked into.

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A life built on warmth and dedication

Cargo Compass SA has grown into a major player in South Africa's logistics industry, known for its warehousing and distribution services across the country.

Angela's role as co-founder helped shape the business from the ground up, and the company said her dedication left a lasting mark on both the organisation and everyone who worked alongside her.

In its statement, the company also thanked everyone who had reached out with love, prayers and support during such a difficult time, saying the response had been overwhelming.

A community in mourning

Friends and colleagues flooded the comments with memories of Angela, many describing her as someone whose smile and generosity were impossible to forget.

The outpouring of support reflected just how many lives she touched, both within the company and far beyond it.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi sends condolences to Angela's family

The comments section on the Facebook page was filled with love and heartfelt tributes:

@Soraya Leeuw wrote:

"May Angela's memory be a blessing and her legacy live on in our hearts."

@Antonella Nicolaidis said: "Rest in peace, my beautiful friend. We are heartbroken. You were too special for this world, my precious Ang."

@Vilma Morano shared:

"Condolences to family and friends. Ciao Angela Iorio, your warmth and bubbliness will never be forgotten. Rest softly now."

@Lena Campanile wrote:

"Ange, you will never be forgotten. Your footprints are everywhere; your smile lit up a room, and your beautiful heart was always full of love and laughter. Heaven has gained an angel; fly high, my friend; you will be missed."

@Cinzia Du Preez said:

"So young, fly with the angels."

@Monia Campanile wrote:

"May your beautiful soul RIP, Angie. Our sincerest condolences to your family and friends."

@Nikki Lopes shared:

"My condolences to the Cargo Compass SA family, may her spirit live on in all the good you do."

@Shelley-Anne Van Dyk said:

"That is very sad news sincere condolences to the Lorio family, Sebi, friends and colleagues. Rest in Eternal Peace, Angela."

An SA business co-founder's memorial image. Images: CargoCompassSA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

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