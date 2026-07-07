A 21-year-old social media influencer was killed after gunmen opened fire on the Lamborghini she was travelling in during an early morning drive-by shooting in Florida

Police said more than a dozen shots were fired into the luxury SUV, leaving two other occupants critically injured as investigators continue searching for the suspects

The influencer, known online as dreamdoll_brii, had built a following of nearly 500,000 people across TikTok and Instagram, with fans now flooding her pages with tributes

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A popular social media influencer has died after a suspected drive-by shooting left a luxury Lamborghini riddled with bullets in the early hours of Sunday morning. @nbcsouthflorida shared details of the incident on 7 July 2026, reporting that 21-year-old Brianna Johnson, known online as dreamdoll_brii and _itgirlbri, was travelling with two other people in a lime green Lamborghini Urus when gunmen allegedly opened fire. Police said Johnson died from her injuries, while the other two occupants remain in critical condition as detectives continue investigating the deadly attack.

The visual showed the beauty influencer posing. Image: @abc7la

Source: TikTok

Police believe victims were deliberately targeted

According to the Miramar Police Department, the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. as the Lamborghini travelled westbound through an intersection. Investigators said a white sedan, believed to possibly be a BMW, pulled alongside the driver's side of the SUV before someone inside opened fire more than a dozen times.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the terrifying moment as bullets struck the vehicle. Moments later, the driver lost control and the Lamborghini crashed into a nearby house while the suspected shooters sped away. Authorities said they were alerted after receiving multiple ShotSpotter notifications in the area, allowing officers to respond quickly to the scene.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. as the Lamborghini travelled westbound through an intersection. Image: @abc7la

Source: TikTok

Police investigate events leading up to shooting

Investigators believe the victims had attended a large Fourth of July gathering at a nearby home before the shooting occurred. According to local reports, the group later stopped at a petrol station where an altercation allegedly broke out. Police are now investigating whether that confrontation may have led to the Lamborghini being followed before the shooting unfolded. The identities of the two surviving victims have not yet been released, and detectives say the case remains an active homicide investigation.

Johnson was well known for posting beauty, fashion and lifestyle content on social media. Her TikTok account, _itgirlbri, had accumulated about 388,000 followers, while her Instagram page dreamdoll_brii attracted nearly 89,000 followers, giving her a combined audience of almost 500,000 people.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Fans mourn the influencer's tragic death

Following news of the shooting by the page @nbcsouthflorida, Johnson's social media accounts were flooded with messages of shock and heartbreak from followers across the world. Many described her death as senseless and said they had enjoyed following her content for years, while others offered condolences to her family and prayed for the recovery of the two people who survived the attack.

T Star wrote:

"She’s so beautiful. 😍😢"

Question wrote:

"The people saying who, never heard of her are straight up bots."

Bethany asked:

"Who was driving?"

Markel Collins wrote:

"She’s so beautiful. 😍"

yvonne713 wrote:

"Sending prayers and my deepest condolences. 💐🙏🏽"

Tim asked:

"Who's Brianna?"

Callmedisco wrote:

"Prayers for the family sending my condolences. 🙏🏾"

ce11433 wrote:

"My heartfelt condolences are extended to the families."

Tionnarobinson02 wrote:

"My condolences."

Lady724 wrote:

"Prayers to her family and friends!"

Nicole Michelle wrote:

"I'm so sorry."

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Source: Briefly News