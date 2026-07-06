A BMW M140i lost control mid turn on a busy road in Midrand, Gauteng, and swerved dangerously before the driver managed to straighten up

Facebook page Nkn Carspots shared the footage on 5 July 2026, capturing the exact moment the car spun out of line

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but Mzansi flooded the comments questioning whether the driver could actually handle a car with that much power

Screenshots taken from the clip of the accident. Images: Nkn Carspots

Source: Facebook

A speeding BMW M140i swerved off a Midrand road while trying to make a turn. Facebook page Nkn Carspots shared the video on 5 July 2026, showing the dramatic moment.

Car spins but no one hurt

The footage shows the BMW turning a corner before suddenly losing traction. It swerves hard across the road before the driver manages to regain control. Nobody was injured in the incident, and the car appeared good to drive away afterward.

The M140i is known among car lovers for its punchy straight-six engine. It produces around 335 horsepower, making it a favourite for enthusiasts who want speed in a small body. The model is often praised for feeling like a proper sports car despite its compact size.

That reputation made the clip even funnier for viewers online. Many pointed out that owning a powerful car means learning to handle it properly. Some joked that the driver clearly did not respect the car’s power. Others said the road itself was not the place for that kind of driving.

A number of commenters made light of the situation instead of criticising harshly. One suggested the driver was lucky a ride-hailing service was close by. Another joked that the radio must have been switched off the whole way home. Several people were quick to defend the car itself. They said the BMW was not to blame for the near miss. Instead, they pointed fingers at how it was being driven at the time.

The clip quickly gained traction as more people shared their own takes. South Africans are known for turning viral driving moments into online talking points. This incident became another example of Mzansi’s love for reacting to dashcam and street footage. For now, the driver involved has not been identified publicly.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving accidents on SA roads

Source: Briefly News