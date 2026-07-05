A big car competing in a race flipped near a crowd during a desert race in Jwaneng, Botswana

The terrifying incident occurred when the driver struggled against the area's rugged desert terrain

The near-miss sparked widespread public outcry about the dangers of standing too close to the track

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The exciting roar of car engines quickly turned to screams of terror at a recent desert race in Jwaneng, Botswana. The high-speed car flipped and crashed, almost hitting a crowd of fans. Viewers were disturbed to see the heavy vehicle roll over.

A car almost crashed into people at a race. Image: Team Jwaneng Racing

Source: UGC

Fans watched as a car launched into the air, twisted violently, and slammed back into the ground. Many were stunned by the clip of the car accident. Fortunately, the battered vehicle stopped just inches away from the frozen crowd.

Standing at the edge of an off-road track gives fans a thrill, but it is incredibly dangerous, as proven in the video by Team Jwaneng Racing. Most barricades cannot stop a heavy, fast-moving vehicle. When a driver loses control on rough ground, nobody can predict where the car will roll. This instantly turns the trackside into a deadly zone.

To stay safe, first, always stay in designated spectator zones because organisers pick these spots for protection. Second, never stand right next to the track edge and give yourself room to run, as the people in the video needed it. Third, avoid the outside of corners because out-of-control cars almost always fly outward on a bend. Fourth, never stand below track level and choose higher ground instead. Watch the video below:

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SA critcises driver

People reacted with a mix of relief and anger over the terrifying video. Many were thankful that nobody died. Racing fans and viewers quickly criticised the driver and organisers. They slammed the dangerous position of the crowd and the lack of safety marshals. Read the comments below:

Some people blamed the driver for the accident. Image: Alessandro Avilés / Pexels

Source: UGC

David Mash wondered:

"Why was he fighting the car by countersteering though? Could have done better as a seasoned race driver."

OG Fridginho Molefe defended the driver:

"He did so to avoid hitting those people, if nkabo ba seo dah...he wouldn't have applied heavy Brake nd control steering at the same time."

Plumtreei Guy commented:

"That person had 5 business days to move, but chose to move on Friday 4:59 pm."

Letlhale Letlhale wrote:

"The problem is that they want to shoot for videos in close proximity."

NeYoh Chubheightz pointed out:

"Lorie e a bolaya (Lorries kill), make sure that you stay away from road."

Smartjack Obakeng added:

"This lady wa reflector has super powers somehow look how she controlled the car to rollover gore ska thula motho."

Other Briefly News stories about accidents

Children who decided to use a Ferrari as a slide damaged it in a video that became a viral hit among South Africans.

A South African woman shared her heartbreak after she got involved in a car accident just after buying her car.

People were amazed by a woman who won a car competition and crashed it immediately while driving away from the place where she got the car.

Source: Briefly News