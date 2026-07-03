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“He Is Fast”: Wildlife Photographer Faces Danger As Elephant Chases Safari Group in Video
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“He Is Fast”: Wildlife Photographer Faces Danger As Elephant Chases Safari Group in Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A viral video captured by wildlife photographer Heiko Denker shows a massive elephant charging a safari vehicle at full speed
  • Wildlife experts emphasise that elephants can reach an impressive speed, posing a lethal threat to even large off-road vehicles
  • The elephant incident in Botswana was a reminder of how quickly the tables can turn when exploring the wilderness

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A photographer, Heiko Denker, had a heart-stopping encounter with an elephant in Botswana. His group found themselves in danger when an elephant charged their vehicle. Despite maintaining what appeared to be a safe distance, the elephant suddenly charged toward the group. The elephant forced the driver to retreat at high speed to avoid a potentially fatal collision.

Elephant chases safari vehicle in video
An elephant chased a safari vehicle in a video. Image: Heiko Denker
Source: Facebook

The footage showed the raw power of the African elephant, a species that, while typically peaceful, can become aggressively territorial without warning. According to biological data, an adult elephant can weigh up to seven tons and sprint at speeds of approximately 25 to 40 kilometres per hour. The elephant maintained a pace chasing the accelerating vehicle, demonstrating surprising stamina.

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Experts warn that even a "mock charge" can quickly escalate into a full-scale attack, which often ends with the elephant using its tusks or massive forehead to overturn or crush vehicles. In the video by Heiko Denker, the vehicle’s mobility was the only factor preventing a disaster. The elephant continued its pursuit for several hundred meters before eventually breaking off. Watch the video below:

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SA discusses elephant charge

The incredible speed of the charging elephant shocked the audience. Many praised the team for staying calm under pressure. The driver's quick reflexes as he backed the vehicle away from danger were impressive. The frantic dialogue in the video a major talking point. Heiko Denker shared that those frantic calls came from pure fear to ensure the driver did not slow down for a second. He pointed out that if you listen closely, you can hear a local guide in the back shouting instructions to keep going. The intense escape also had people imagining the worst, with viewers noting that a simple flat tire at that moment would have meant immediate disaster for the group. Read the comments below:

Elephants can be dangerous even when mock charging
Wild elephants are dangerous, even when mock charging. Image: Silvialus / Pexels
Source: UGC

Shaun Stuart said:

"Coming coming coming, that killed me."

Heiko Denker wrote:

"Shaun, sign of the fear that our driver might relax too much. If you listen carefully, you hear 'sama, sama in the background as well. That is the local in the back communicating with the driver to go, go, go."

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Lynn-Dee van Eeden exclaimed:

"And he is fast!"

Kaiho Rikambura imagined:

"A puncture and it's the slowest person's demise."

Other Briefly News stories about elephants

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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