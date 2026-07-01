An athlete died after joining an unofficial ride on the cancelled Ironman route despite repeated safety warnings

Authorities had cancelled the race because of extreme heat, but some competitors still chose to tackle the course

Police have launched an investigation after the fatal collision on a section of the planned race route

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A triathlete died during an unofficial ride on the cancelled Ironman France course in Nice. Image: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

Source: Getty Images

A 42-year-old athlete has died after taking on the cancelled Ironman route in Nice, France, despite official warnings from authorities not to attempt the course. The incident happened days after Ironman France and Ironman 70.3 Nice were cancelled because of an extreme European heatwave, with some competitors choosing to complete parts of the route independently.

Ironman France cancellation followed extreme heat concerns

Ironman France and Ironman 70.3 Nice were called off after authorities determined that soaring temperatures posed a significant safety risk to competitors. By the time the decision was announced, many athletes had already travelled to the French city after months of training and considerable financial investment.

According to Triathlon Magazine Canada, some participants decided to ride the course unofficially despite the cancellation.

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One athlete from Switzerland told a local newspaper:

"I can understand cancelling the full Ironman. But I have a harder time accepting cancelling the 70.3.

"We train all year for this. Between the entry fee, transporting our bikes, and the hotel, we've spent a lot of money. We're here anyway, so we might as well make the most of it."

The Alpes-Maritimes Prefecture had urged competitors not to attempt the course without the official event in place. They warned that the roads would remain open to public traffic and would not have the safety measures normally provided during the race.

Fatal collision on unofficial ride under investigation

According to Triathlon Magazine Canada, the athlete was taking part in an unofficial ride on part of the cancelled course when the fatal crash occurred.

Emergency services responded to the scene but were unable to revive the 42-year-old man. The motorcyclist involved in the collision was reportedly not injured.

The Alpes-Maritimes Prefecture said in a statement:

"A cyclist in his forties died today in the municipality of Bouyon. He was descending at high speed and is believed to have crossed over before colliding with a motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction."

The statement added that the deceased had been registered for one of the cancelled Ironman events. He was riding on a section of the planned race course when the collision happened.

Investigation continues after tragedy on Nice course

Local police have opened an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

The incident has cast a shadow over what was expected to be one of Europe's premier triathlon weekends. Authorities had repeatedly cautioned athletes against attempting the challenging route without road closures, medical teams and official race support.

The athlete's identity has not been officially released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A triathlete died during an unofficial ride on the cancelled Ironman France course in Nice. Image: Benjamin P. Braun

Source: Getty Images

Ironman safety remains under scrutiny

Briefly News also reported that the family of Irish triathlete Brendan Wall vowed to continue seeking answers after an inquest ruled that his death during the IRONMAN 70.3 race in Ireland, was accidental.

Wall, 45, drowned during the swimming leg of the race in difficult sea conditions. His family said they were disappointed by the verdict.

Source: Briefly News